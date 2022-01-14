Heather Dubrow Leaks Texts From Cast Member in Slamming IG Post

Heather Dubrow has receipts! The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star shared screenshots of a text exchange with new housewife Noella Bergener on Instagram.

In the text exchange, she is setting up a meeting with Bergener to hash out any hard feelings. However, it seems the 36-year-old had the last word, calling Dubrow, 53, a “really, really good narcissist” with a dedicated “shrine” in her podcast studio. As Dubrow would explain on her podcast, the shrines were three large vision boards.

Bergener also criticized Dubrow for scheduling the meeting while filming an “infomercial.”

The three messages start innocuous enough, with Dubrow writing, “Hi! So nice seeing you – sorry for all that you’re going through. Thinking about you.”

“Thank you so much. That is very kind of you,” replied Bergener.

She hearted Dubrow’s final featured text, reading, “I’m glad you’re free tomorrow! Thank you for coming to my place – we have a whole weekend of shows at SHOP HQ so I’m just a little locked in ! Hope things are better in your world – See you tomorrow.”

“When you thank her for coming to your house to clear the air and move forward because you’re working all weekend, and she comes over and pretends not to know and trashes your business and your character. Well, all of this and more at the reunion!” Dubrow captioned the January 13, 2022 post.

Tamra Judge was quick to back up Dubrow, commenting, “NOT COOL AT ALL! I’ve worked with housewives like that before & it sucks! But don’t worry they don’t last long loved to know who you ‘slammed’. Cuz that’s so your style.”

A few followers called out Dubrow for missing text messages since no actual scheduling was shown. But as the Bravo star replied to one comment, “our schedules were coordinated through production. I was just thanking her for coming to my house to meet when we had a break.”

Bergener Claims She Waited for 45 Minutes

Bergener was quick to defend herself, sharing Dubrow’s post in her Instagram Story. Bergener wrote, “A good host knows their schedule. I was left waiting in my car in her driveway for 45 minutes. When I asked to use the bathroom I had to wait 15 minutes for permission then returned back to my car. When I finally was allowed to come inside I walk into an infomercial. This was a Saturday with my kids. I showed up when I was told to. My time was not respected and plugging products was clearly more important than making me feel welcome.”

Dubrow quickly retorted, “Not true …. She was late …. I have more texts ! See you at the reunion.”

Bergener wrote “I don’t want beef with anyone but if you force me to defend myself I will” on her Instagram Story along with a screenshot of what appears to be an email saying her meeting with Dubrow is at 4 p.m. In the following slide, she shares texts seemingly showing her arriving six minutes early, at 3:54 p.m.

Dubrow Was Selling Skincare Products on ShopHQ When Bergener Arrived

Dubrow went into more detail on her “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast, explaining that she, along with her husband Terry, sell their skincare line on ShopHQ on “Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”

“So that’s why she came on my turf and that’s why I was selling something and she was late,” Dubrow explained. “I kept texting the producer, like, ‘Is she here? Let me know when she’s here,’ because I wasn’t going to walk off the sale to go sit by myself and wait for her to come.”

Dubrow continued, saying Bergener arrived while they were filming so she held up her finger to single “one minute.”

“If she had come on time, it would have been at the break but she didn’t,” Dubrow said on her podcast. “Whatever, I didn’t care and not for nothing. Am I trying to promote my successful business on a television show? You’re d*** right I am. Why wouldn’t I?”

It seems fans will likely have to wait for the reunion special to find out who was right.

