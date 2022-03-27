Heather Dubrow Says It ‘Is Almost Not Possible’ To Be Friends With Co-Star

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow had issues with her castmate Noella Bergener in the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2021. Dubrow discussed “RHOC” season 16, episode 14 on a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World.” She referenced that Bergener met with “a teacher of conscious relationships” and shared that she has attempted to work through her issues through “shamans, psychics, tarot readings,” as well as “Reiki, sound baths, traditional therapy” and “ayahuasca with a spiritual healer.”

In the podcast episode, Dubrow suggested that she believes her “RHOC” co-star has not made much progress in her personal growth.

“It’s like people who buy a diet book and think they’ll lose weight. You can’t just show up, you have to do the work. You can’t just read about, hear about it, sign up for a course and do all that stuff, you have to do the work,” asserted the “7 Year Stitch” host.

She went on to say that she finds Bergener to be unpredictable in her reactions.

“Every time I watch the show or I’ve interacted with her, I just never know who’s showing up,” stated the mother of four.

Dubrow’s podcast co-host, Jefferson, then shared his theory that the former model has created what she believes to be “a pallaple personality” due to her desire to be “perfect” for her late father, Christopher Nance.

“She’s constantly in reaction to other people because she has build this persona that can’t really grow,” said Jefferson.

Dubrow agreed and noted that she believed Bergener is “a chameleon.”

“She is whoever she needs to be in that moment with whomever she’s with. But the problem is to try to be friends with someone like that is almost not possible because you never really know who they are, because they don’t even know who they are,” stated the reality television personality.

Dubrow then seemed to reference that Bergener separated from her estranged husband, James Bergener, and lost her father in 2021.

“I feel so horrible for everything she’s going through but it still never allows you to treat other people poorly. Like it’s not an excuse. But it’s very hard, again it’s really hard to assimilate those two worlds,” shared the 53-year-old.

Noella Bergener Spoke About Her Father’s Passing

During a March 2022 episode of the “RHOC After Show,” Bergener discussed learning about her father’s death while filming “RHOC” season 16. She explained that while she was estranged from Nance throughout most of her life, she was in correspondence with him “right before his passing about two years ago.”

“I reached out and he was living in Hawaii and with Covid and his sickle cell anemia, I had concern and I just sent him an email, so that was the way we communicated,” stated Bergener.

She noted her father “was super excited to hear from [her]” and to learn that “he was a grandfather.”

“We sent back and forth pictures and after his passing, I spoke to his mutual friends and they just said, ‘he printed out everything that you sent him picture wise and had it all around the house and was just so in love with your kids,’” said the mother of two.

She went on to say that she was unable to introduce her children, James Jr. and Coco, to her father.

“Sadly, specifically because of Covid and the quarantine in Hawaii, it was never the time to bring my young kids out there to meet him. It’s a big regret but we did get those last two years of really deep and meaningful conversations that I’ll always remember,” stated the former model.

Heather Dubrow Shared That She Sympathized with Noella Bergener

In the “RHOC After Show” episode, Bergener noted that her co-stars, including Dubrow, were supportive following her father’s passing.

“It’s so crazy on how when something really devastating happens in my life, it tends to kind of bring the group together a little bit,” said the mother of two with a laugh.

During the “RHOC After Show” interview, Dubrow also shared that she sympathized with Bergener following the death of her father.

“I felt terrible, terrible for her. It’s like one more thing piled on top,” stated the mother of four.

