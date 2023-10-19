Heather Dubrow Questions Ryan Boyajian’s On-Screen Behavior

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow gave her opinion about her castmate Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. While recording the October 10 episode of “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Dubrow referenced that several RHOC season 17 stars, particularly Tamra Judge, took issue with Boyajian. As fans are aware, Judge accused Boyajian of cheating on Pedranti, which the couple denied.

Dubrow questioned what motivated Boyajian to remove his shirt and shop for engagement rings in front of RHOC cameras.

“What I see is a guy who is taking off his shirt on camera, all the time, okay? And who went ring shopping on camera … Why?” asked Dubrow. “Why does one do something on camera that’s not a main character? And so I mean — Does he want the fame? Because for a guy to take his shirt off, it’s either you are so ripped and you are just comfortable taking your shirt off and like, you just take it off when you would normally take it off. Or you want to be so yolked and posture in front of the camera.”

Dubrow also noted that RHOC season 17 marked Pedanti’s debut as a Bravo star. The actress suggested that she believed Boyajian should have made fewer appearances in the season 17 episodes.

“It’s her first season, it’s her big moment, it’s not like a couple that we are familiar with,” stated the reality television personality.

She also stated that the father of two’s desire to appear on camera “was a bit significant in who he is as a person.”

“I don’t know if that’s just, he thought it was fun, so I don’t know if it’s necessarily a negative thing. But that adds a layer to it for me,” continued the 54-year-old.

Dubrow also asserted she disagreed with Judge’s heated reactions toward Pedranti regarding her relationship with Boyajian. The “Jenny” actress suggested, however, that she was suspicious of the father of two’s behavior.

“Everything that we hear about him, all red flags. None of it is bueno. I wouldn’t want my daughter to date him,” said Dubrow. “But at the end of the day, [Pedranti is] a grown woman.”

Heather Dubrow & Tamra Judge Spoke About Their Relationships With Jennifer Pedranti Following RHOC Season 17

During the “Viall Files” podcast, Dubrow shared that she “adore[s]” Pedranti. She described the mother of five as “kind,” “funny,” and “sweet.”

“She’s a very loving person,” stated Dubrow.

The “Dubrow Diet” author also referenced that Pedranti confronted her for seemingly ignoring her during the RHOC season 17 finale. According to Dubrow, she was not initially close to the yoga instructor because she “was putting out [her] own fires” with her other castmates. The 54-year-old also noted that she and Pedranti “live very far apart,” and did not have the opportunity to spend much time together.

“We didn’t see each other very often, except in these group settings. And in every group setting, she was fighting with Tamra, so it’s not really conducive to getting to know someone,” said Dubrow.

Judge gave insight into her relationship with Pedranti while recording the October 13 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She stated she believes the yoga instructor is still unhappy with her. She also noted that Pedranti and Boyajian have taken to social media and entertainment outlets to share their thoughts about her.

In addition, Judge stated she believed Pedrant will want to confront her if they continue co-starring together on RHOC season 18.

“I think she’s going to want to come back this season continuing all this stuff about Ryan. And I’m telling you right now, I’m not going there. I said what I needed to say. I’m done with it,” said Judge.

Jennifer Pedranti Shared She Would Like to Return to RHOC

While speaking to E! News in August 2023, Pedranti stated that she would like to have a chance to appear in another season of RHOC.

The mother of five also shared that she and Boyajian have had difficulty watching RHOC season 17. She explained that she was unaware of some comments her castmates made about her relationship.

“All the things that are said are hard. And then you go home. And you’re like, ‘Why the hell are they saying this?’ And then [Boyagin] is like, ‘I’m not even on this show. This is your show. Why is it being said about me?'” stated the 46-year-old.