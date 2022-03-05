Will Heather Dubrow Quit RHOC Following Her Return to the Franchise?

Heather Dubrow decided to leave “The Real Housewives of Orange County” back in 2017.

“After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture,” Dubrow said in a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish at the time.

“I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family. However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open,” she added.

Now, Dubrow is back — but will she stay on after this season?

Dubrow Was Recently Asked How She Feels About Returning to RHOC & if She Plans on Filming Another Season

During a chat with the Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast, Dubrow seemed to have mixed feelings about her decision to return to RHOC. She was asked if she’s “happy” that she returned — and her initial response wasn’t exactly positive.

“I think we certainly didn’t expect the way it began. It was a conversation in our house. I think we left the show and I felt like I had checked the box, but again, you know, talking about our family, our unique family, it’s not so unique actually, but you know, we wanted to be able to show our version of a normal family and what’s going on here so we could start conversations in other people’s homes,” Dubrow explained.

Ultimately, however, Dubrow and her husband are grateful for the opportunity to talk about their family dynamic after their daughter Kat, 15, came out as a lesbian during an episode of the show. The couple’s 18-year-old daughter, Max, is bisexual.

Ultimately Dubrow feels that being able to have these conversations and share these important topics with the watching world makes her time on RHOC “worth it.”

As for whether or not Dubrow plans on signing on for another season, well, she isn’t too sure. “Well, let’s see how the reunion goes,” she said. “That’s a long time away. I think we have time to marinate on that and see how it goes. We have two kids going off to college, there’s a lot happening in our house, and, you know. We’ll see,” she added.

Dubrow Wanted to Return Because She Felt She Had a Lot to Bring to the Table as She’s in a Different Place in Her Life

In 2021, Dubrow decided that she wanted to return to the franchise. She revealed her decision — and why she felt that it was the right time to come back — during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“As I get older, being smarter, and maybe a little more self-actualized and listening to the universe, it was an opportunity to explore, and my kids are at different ages,” she said.

“And, to be honest with you, when [my daughter] Max came out as bisexual a couple years ago, the amount of love and support we got for her was so amazing. But, also the comments [we got] and [from people who] didn’t do it well and had negative situations with their children or their parents. So, I thought, ‘OK, we’ve got these four kids, and they’re different genders, different sexualities. And wouldn’t it be cool to show our version of what our normal family looks like, and maybe start those conversations in other households and maybe help some other people. Wouldn’t that be kind of cool?'” Dubrow added.

