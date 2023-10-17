Heather Dubrow Reveals Her Biggest Regrets as a ‘Real Housewives’ Star

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow revealed her “biggest Housewives regret.” While speaking to Bustle in October 2023, the “Jenny” actress, who rejoined the RHOC cast in 2021 after a five-year absence, shared she was ashamed of her behavior in season 9, episode 6. In the episode, Dubrow threw a party where Tamra Judge rode a mechanical bull. While Judge was on the machine, Dubrow requested the mechanical bull operator to “turn that up,” causing the Vena CBD co-founder to lose her balance and injure her arm.

“I regret the bull with Tamra. It came off as malicious; it wasn’t. But she got hurt, and that was terrible,” said Dubrow in the Bustle interview.

The mother of four also revealed she did not stand by her behavior toward her castmate Shannon Beador in RHOC season 9.

“I regret how I dealt with Shannon [Beador] in her first season on the show. I thought I was protecting my friendship with Tamra. But I was hurting myself. I was trying to, in a way, protect Shannon, too, from what I knew about her family. It didn’t work. That whole season was just a season of regrets,” said Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow Had Issues With Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador in RHOC Season 17

Dubrow had issues with both Judge and Beador in RHOC season 17. For instance, Beador took issue with the mother of four for making remarks about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. Dubrow has stated that she did not make negative comments regarding Janssen and Beador’s three-year romance.

During a September 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Beador stated she was “irate” with Dubrow. According to Beador, Dubrow “was talking to people on and off camera, planting seeds, [and] telling people things” about her and Janssen.

“I was irate because I finally trusted Heather, that I could confide in her and it’s really, really disappointing,” said Beador.

Dubrow denied Beador’s “Watch What Happens Live” claim in an August 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s silly. And why would I do that to her?” asked the 54-year-old.

Dubrow also stated that several of her RHOC co-stars had made remarks about Beador’s relationship with Janssen.

“Everyone talks about Shannon’s relationship. And the person that talks about Shannon’s relationship the most is Shannon,” stated the “Let’s Talk With Heather Dubrow” podcast host.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About How She Felt About Tamra Judge in August 2023

In the August 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Dubrow shared she was upset with how Judge spoke about her during the production of RHOC season 17.

“It has been very sad for me to watch Tamra’s comments. Because I had no idea, from moment one, from the very first episode, she was saying things that were really not nice about me,” said the “Dubrow Diet” author.

While recording the October 13 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge gave an update on her relationship with Dubrow. She suggested she believes that they will be able to mend their friendship following the season 17 reunion. The 56-year-old shared that they have lunch plans for the end of October.

“I’m going to L.A., hopefully seeing one of the two houses that she bought in L.A., hopefully both of them. And taking it back to where it was,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.