Heather Dubrow & Dr. Terry Dubrow on if They Will Return to RHOC

Heather Dubrow decided to rejoin the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for its sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2021. She began starring on the show during its sixth season and left the series following “RHOC” season 11. During a February 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Heather and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, shared their thoughts about returning for future seasons of “RHOC” if asked.

During the podcast episode, Terry asserted that they “certainly don’t need to go back,” but would if his wife was interested.

“I don’t have any unresolved conflicts. I don’t know that you do. You know what, I support you 100 percent. Let me just put it that way. I don’t know whether you would or should or could go back,” said the plastic surgeon.

He then explained that audiences could be interested in watching their children, Max, 18, Nick, 18, Kat, 15, and Coco, 11, growing older. He also referenced that Max and Kat are both members of the LGBTQA+ community.

“There’s a lot of story left to tell about where we’re going, because we’re definitely in a transitional period with our kids going to college and our other kids growing up and their sexuality stuff going on and that’s very interesting,” said the “Botched” star.

Heather then shared that she did not know if she would star in future seasons of “RHOC.” She went on to say that she was asked to come back for season 16 “to try to help the show.”

“If you ask me like have I done my job in coming back? Do I think it was successful? I would say yes because I think that this is what the show needed,” explained the 53-year-old.

She then revealed that she is unhappy with some aspects of the Bravo series.

“Doing this show — it’s a lot. One thing I didn’t like on this show, I don’t like made up bulls***, so you don’t like me, you have opinions about me, that’s fine but you can not tell lies,” asserted Heather.

Terry agreed with her and shared that he has noticed an uptick in negative comments about the couple on social media.

“There’s a lot more hate, a lot more meanness now on social media,” said the father of four.

Dr. Terry Dubrow & Heather Dubrow Discussed Being Parents to Kat & Max

During a February interview with People magazine, Heather and Terry spoke about being parents to Max, who is bisexual, and Kat, who is a lesbian.

“All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy,” asserted Heather.

Terry also revealed that he wanted to help normalize conversations about having children in the LGBTQA+ community.

“Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations,” said the doctor.

Heather Dubrow Shared How She Has Supported Her Daughters

While speaking to Daily Blast TV in February 2022, Heather shared how she supported Max and Kat after they came out.

“I think the most important thing obviously is communication and as a parent or a caregiver or a friend, you have to listen. A lot of us want to talk at our kids, impart our wisdom and tell our stories they just want to talk. They just want to talk, they want to vent, they want to figure themselves out. You know, all I care about is having healthy independent, functioning humans,” revealed the Bravo star.

