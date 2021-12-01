Heather Dubrow Admits Friendship With Shannon Beador Went ‘off the Rails’ This Season

Pop the champs, because Heather Dubrow is coming in hot on this season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, the star spoke about the new season and teased a blowout feud with Shannon Beador, explaining that their friendship “went off the rails.”

“It’s a fantastic season and it delivers,” Dubrow said while appearing on the Dec. 1, 2021, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “It has all of the drama, amazing personal stories. It’s a very transitional season, I would say, which is what everyone was looking for and definitely brings back that aspirational lifestyle that I think people were wanting. I think we told some very compelling stories that I hope resonate with other families and other parents out there and from a personal standpoint, I made some new friends and I’m reacquainted with some old ones.”

Dubrow continued, “I think Shannon and I both came into the situation with the best of intentions, honestly. And it just goes off the rails.”

Viewers can catch the season 16 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Beador Also Confirmed That She and Dubrow Had Problems This Season

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Beador also admitted that she and Dubrow weren’t exactly the best of friends this season.

“I was super excited for Heather to join the cast, and then things happened, and there was a girl on the show that, are you kidding me?” Beador said. “You can’t even script that kind of thing. And so we started the season at odds, and that was like the furthest thing I wanted… It’s all I can say.”

When Dubrow was a member of the franchise during seasons 7-11, she and Beador didn’t hit it off right away. The two ran into problems, especially during season 9, but were able to put aside their differences by the time Dubrow’s final season rolled around.

Beador Said That She Had a ‘Bumpy Start’ This Season

Feud aside, it seems like Beador might just be having a rough start to the season in general. During a Dec. 1, 2021, interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star admitted that she had a “bumpy start” to the season.

“It’s a bit of bumpy start, but I think that I’m in a good place,” Beador told the outlet. “You know, I do have tough moments throughout the season, but I don’t know… I just, I feel that personally I’m in a good place in my life, so I don’t think I’m as reactive as I might’ve been in a few seasons past. So I’m more open to reconciling and not wasting energy on arguing. How mature is that?”

Beador also added, “I think when I started the show, I don’t like change, so it was hard for me to adapt to new cast members. And I did clash with a few of them. But I feel that as I am maturing at 57, that I’m more open to meeting new people. And I think the last few years I have been more open to that…”

READ NEXT: Heather Dubrow Puts ‘Pathetic’ Kelly Dodd on Blast & More