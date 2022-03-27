Heather Dubrow Criticized by Bravo Star: ‘Get Over Yourself’

Episode 14 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 16 saw several cast members get heated with each other, namely Shannon Beador, who butted heads with both Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow.

Kirschenheiter and Beador were close friends before season 16 but Kirschenheiter’s friendship with returning cast member Dubrow caused some issues between her and Beador. Tensions between the two came to a head in the 14th episode when Kirschenheiter confronted Beador about things her co-star had been saying about her and their conversation didn’t go too well, with Kirschenheiter slamming Beador and saying, “I feel bad for you.”

Afterward, Dubrow pulled Beador aside for a chat before she left and their conversation was also a bit tense, as Dubrow brought up comments that Beador had made in the past. After the episode aired, Beador lashed out at Dubrow on the RHOC after-show.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Beador Was Asked About Her Conversation With Dubrow on The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show





Play



Heather Dubrow to John Janssen: “Stay out of the Female Drama” | RHOC After Show S16 E14 | Bravo There was a lot of fallout after Shannon Storms Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter's heated discussion at Dr. Jen Armstrong's party and we definitely need to talk about it. Plus, Noella Bergener gets real about her father's passing. Watch new episodes of RHOC, Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW:… 2022-03-24T14:15:37Z

Beador explained that when Dubrow approached her, she was ready to leave the party. “And she sits me down and she says ‘well you know you did call me pretentious years ago,'” Beador said. She shared that her issue was with Kirschenheiter and now Dubrow wanted to make the conversation about herself.

“I was like, ‘wait are you talking about from years ago?’ And she was like, ‘yeah.’ And I just said, ‘I gotta go,'” Beador explained. On her end, Dubrow said on the same after-show that she was proud of the way she and Beador spoke through the situation “like adults” and moved on.

However, Beador had some blunt words for her co-star. “Get over yourself Heather, it’s not always about you,” she said. “I’m reeling right now because someone just said they feel sorry for my life and has escalated things… I mean, it’s like, I’ve got so much stuff going on in my head right now, I’m sorry Heather that you aren’t at the top of my priority list. It’s kind of outrageous, isn’t it?” she concluded.

Kirschenheiter Said Beador Was Frustrating to Talk To Because She Wasn’t Listening to Her Points

Kirschenheiter explained on the after-show that her issue with Beador was that she always seemed to be on the defensive. “You can never just sit down with Shannon and be like, ‘let’s talk about what’s going on,'” Kirschenheiter said, adding that she thinks her co-star spends days preparing to argue with a “chart” explaining everything everyone’s done wrong in her opinion.

“She really doesn’t give a s*** about anything that I have to say,” Kirschenheiter added. “That’s what’s so frustrating about it because it’s like you’re defeated before you even sit down because she’s not willing to hear your side of anything.” She added:

Anything you say too, even if you make a good point…instead of her receiving that and being like, ‘I’m sorry that you got hurt by that,’ she’s too busy just thinking about her next excuse for why she did what she did and why I’m wrong to feel that way I feel.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance