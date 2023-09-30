Heather Dubrow Comments on Shannon Beador’s DUI

Heavy/NBCUniversal/Youtube”The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 aired its finale episode on September 27, and cast member Heather Dubrow stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse to appear as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen later that same night.

While the season 17 reunion is set to begin airing on October 4, Cohen asked Dubrow to weigh in on one RHOC hot topic that didn’t get addressed during the full-cast sitdown, as it occurred after the reunion was filmed: RHOC star Shannon Beador being arrested and charged with a DUI hit and run in the early morning of September 17 in Newport Beach, California with her dog Archie in the car with her.

Heather Dubrow Shares Her Thoughts on Shannon Beador’s DUI

Cohen first asked Dubrow on behalf of RHOC fans, “Have you spoken to Shannon since the DUI? What was your reaction? What’s on your mind about it?”

“I haven’t spoken to her, I did text her,” Dubrow shared, “Of course, you know, I’m glad no one was hurt, that’s the most important thing. I hope that Shannon continues to take some space and figure out her next steps.”

Cohen followed up by asking, “What do you think should happen?” to which Dubrow responded, “We don’t have time for that,” suggesting her thoughts on this topic would extend beyond WWHL’s 30-minute live taping.

Moving on from Beador’s hit-and-run incident, Cohen began to ask Dubrow, “Seeing her date tonight with John Janssen, knowing that he dumped her soon after filming wrapped, did it make you look at the date-“, however, the HD Network founder cut him off, saying, “Well I’m not allowed to talk about their relationship,” referencing all of the trouble she got in with Beador this season for allegedly discussing Beador and Janssen’s relationship with their co-stars.

Dubrow was in the hot seat for much of RHOC season 17, as the other ladies accused her of gossiping about Beador’s relationship, calling her co-stars “losers”, and never admitting that she was in the wrong.

Despite a rocky season, by the finale, Dubrow was able to mend some fences with castmates including Gina Kirschenheiter and Jennifer Pedranti, while others were torn down further, including that between Dubrow and Tamra Judge. It is unclear exactly how Dubrow stands with her castmates heading into the season 17 reunion.

Shannon Beador is Being Investigated By Animal Control

Beador is currently dealing with the fallout of her DUI, and on September 22, Page Six reported that one repercussion that the RHOC star must deal with is an investigation by Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit, since her dog Archie was present with her in the car on the night of the incident.

“We don’t have animal endangering laws like you would with children but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he’s going to look into that a little bit further,” Sergeant Steve Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department shared with the outlet.

Oberon added that Beador asked for Archie to be “dropped off at someone’s house to take care of it while she was dealing with her situation,” and while he did not share whose house Archie was taken to, another source suggested it was her ex, Janssen’s.

According to Oberon, Archie did not appear to be injured from the incident.

