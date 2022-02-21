Kelly Dodd Makes Prediction About Heather Dubrow & Shades Lisa Vanderpump

That’s her opinion.
While recapping episode 10 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” on her and her husband’s YouTube channel, Rick and Kelly UNMASKED, Kelly Dodd had some strong words to share about Heather Dubrow’s new spinoff show. On March 1, “7 Year Stitch” is set to premiere on E!, which will chronicle Dubrow and her husband, Terry Dubrow, helping a “struggling couple on the brink of divorce,” according to E!.
However, it looks like Dodd is not going to be tuning into her former costar’s new show.
“I think this show is going to be like Vanderpump, remember she did that with that Jeff Lewis?” Dodd said, referring to Lisa Vanderpump’s spinoff show, “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump,” which featured Vanderpump inviting various guests to her house for dinner. “And everyone was like, around like the lunch or the dinner table? I think that didn’t even last at all…”
Dodd then turned to her husband, Rick Leventhal, asking him if he thought that Dubrow’s show will get picked up for a second season.
“Absolutely not,” Leventhal responded.
“I don’t think so either,” Dodd said. “First of all, what kind of credentials do either of them have but being married 25 years? They’re not doctors in psychiatry or they’re not therapists.”
Rumors Swirled That Dubrow Was the One Who Got Dodd Fired From the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’
Last summer, rumors swirled that Dubrow got Dodd fired from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” ahead of season 16, but she insisted that she had nothing to do with Dodd’s exit during a July 2021 appearance on E!’s “Daily Pop.”
“I think you would know that anyone that thinks they have that kind of power on a show like this is really very misguided,” Dubrow explained at the time. “Having said that, when I left the show I felt like the culture of the show was changing and it wasn’t really in line with who I am or something that I felt comfortable in.”
Dubrow was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 7-11, but then made a return for season 16.
Dubrow Admitted That She and Her Husband Have Faced ‘Marital Struggles’ in the Past
In the preview for Dubrow’s new show, “7 Year Stitch,” the star admitted that she and her husband have faced “marital struggles” before, which is why they feel equipped to help other couples on the spinoff. During her time on the “Real Housewives of Orange County,” Dubrow has certainly not shied away from talking about her relationship, especially when it comes to how they were parenting their children.
“Terry and I have been together for 25 years,” Dubrow said at the beginning of the preview. “Over that period of time, we’ve had to face our own marital struggles.”
Dubrow continued, “We’ve seen plenty of people get divorced… and we’ve always felt like we could help other couples overcome some of the same challenges that we’ve faced.”
