Heather Dubrow Slams Entire RHOC Franchise Ahead of Return to Series

Heather Dubrow has slammed her “Real Housewives of Orange County” castmates ahead of her return to the franchise for season 16.

Dubrow will be returning to the show after a four-season hiatus but not before throwing some shade to the early years of RHOC.

“From what people have told me of the seasons before I joined, was that it was always perceived wealth, not necessarily actual wealth,” Dubrow told Dave Quinn in his new Real Housewives tell-all book, ” Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It”

The RHOC star came into the franchise in season 7 and exited after season 11 but has a lot of opinions about how the show was before she came on board.

“It always felt a little more blue-collar,” she said in the book.

Page Six reports that Dubrow didn’t mean that as an insult but compared the level of wealth in the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” to be higher than the women of the OC.

Dubrow, the wife of plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, also mentioned the fashion improvements to the show, which she credits to her joining the cast.

“They were all wearing those sky tops and all of a sudden, after I came around, the Chanel and Gucci started popping up,” she said in the book.

Her fellow co-star, Tamra Judge, agreed with Dubrow.

“She had the best homes, the best parties, the best trip ideas,” Judge said in the Dave Quinn book. “Vicki [Gunvalson] liked Heather, too. She always used to say she felt like Heather brought class and elegance back to the franchise.”

RHOC executive producer Chris Cullen spoke of Dubrow in Quinn’s book as well, saying he felt Dubrow was jealous of Shannon Beador and her level of wealth.

“Shannon lived in a gated community, Shannon had a big house, and all of a sudden, it was an even playing field,” Cullen told Quinn. “I don’t think Heather liked that. Heather’s insecurities got the best of her and she did not want to make Shannon welcome on that show and was going to make it as difficult as possible.”

Dubrow denies these claims saying, Cullen’s thoughts are a “crock of s–t” and that she “wasn’t jealous at all.”

Andy Cohen Teases RHOC season 16 & Heather Dubrow’s return “Starts with Quite a Bang”

During #WWHL tonight, @Andy and @MrJerryOC dished on the upcoming #RHOC season. "I watched the first two episodes over the weekend. It starts off with quite a bang." 🍊 pic.twitter.com/4ydqw76BPe — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 26, 2021

On October 25, Bravo superfan, Jerry O’Connell appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and voiced his pleasure at the return of Dubrow.

“First of all, I love Heather, love her family, love her husband, love her beauty, love the elegance that Heather brings,” O’Connell said in the clip above. “And I have to say, when classic Housewives make a comeback, it always makes for really fun television.”

Cohen then dropped a bit of teaser for season 16.

“I gotta tell ya, I watched the first two episodes over the weekend. It starts with quite a bang. Quite a bang,” Cohen said.

Heather Dubrow Says Season 16 Has A “Plot Twist” in the First Few Episodes

Dubrow appeared on Bravo’s Chat Room in August and gave some details about what is happening when season 16 begins.

“So, here’s the thing, we’re about to go on a trip on the show, and it seems as though there may be a little shakeup, a little plot twist about to happen on this trip,” Heather said on the chat show. “All I can say is, it’s going to be fun.”

As of October 2021, there is no release date scheduled for season 16 but with the increased interest in the franchise, it can’t be far off.

