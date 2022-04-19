Heather Dubrow Slams Co-Star: ‘It All Felt Very Rehearsed to Me’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Noella Bergener and Heather Dubrow have had their fair share of arguments throughout the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2021. During season 16, episode 15, Bergener mentioned her belief that Dubrow shoved a crew member while hosting her dinner party, catered by Nobu. This upset the “7 Year Stitch” host, who adamantly refuted her co-star’s claims.

During their argument, which took place at a restaurant in Aspen, Bergener told Dubrow, “this is your freaking karma and your karma will solve it on its own.” The mother of four responded by saying, “your karma is already giving you what it needs.” The following morning, Bergener had a phone conversation with her friend Keni. She revealed she was under the impression that Dubrow insinuated her actions caused her divorce, her son, James Junior’s autism, and the passing of her father, Christopher Nance, in 2021. The former model later spent time in the wilderness to mourn the death of Nance.

On an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Dubrow stated that she was not being malicious when she made her retort to Bergener’s karma comment. She asserted that “it wasn’t a rational thought.”

“To me everything that comes out of Noella’s mouth is so completely calculated, that to me, she decides later how she’s going to behave. Because that happened at the table, it was very clear she called karma on me, I called karma on her, you see me, I stammered,” stated Dubrow.

She then questioned Bergener’s reaction while speaking to Keni and noted that her co-star seemed calm during the night of their argument.

“It was almost like she woke up in the morning and decided this would be a good moment for her. I have no idea but it all felt so calculated. Clearly, I was not saying anything of the sort,” stated the mother of four.

Heather Dubrow Shared That She ‘Was Sick to [Her] Stomach’ Watching The Episode

While recording the April 7, 2022 “Heather Dubrow’s World” episode, Dubrow shared that she “was sick to [her] stomach” while watching “RHOC” season 16, episode 16. She said that she believed Bergener was attempting to “make [her] look terrible.” She also stated that she “would never intimate” that the bad aspects of Bergener’s life were caused by having negative karma.

“It all felt very rehearsed to me and staged on purpose and I just don’t like any of that. I would never say anything like that, certainly. You know, what happens there will be a faction of people that say how horrible I am for saying that about her, when I did not say that,” asserted Dubrow.

She also expressed frustration over Bergener not wanting to participate in group activities during the Aspen trip.

“Honestly with everything that’s going on with you, why did you come? You just don’t seem to want to be here. And I get it, you’re devastated, your father just passed away, you’re going through a terrible divorce, all this stuff is going on, you’re going to have to move out of your house, why are you here?” stated Dubrow.

Noella Bergener Spoke About Mourning Her Father’s Death During the Aspen Trip

During a March 2022 episode of the “RHOC After Show,” Bergener discussed the Aspen trip. She shared that she was having a difficult time mentally as she was processing the death of her father. The mother of two revealed that she had contacted her therapist, who encouraged her to “not numb” her pain.

“I needed to be very present, because this was a moment and I needed to honor it and I needed to let it come out. And fortunately, I was able to get out of the house and just be one with nature, be present, like get in a meditative state, release it and not be scared of the feelings that were really boiling over inside of me at that point. And it came out as a banshee scream,” shared the 36-year-old.

