Heather Dubrow Slams Noella Bergener for Going Topless on RHOC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener have had issues with each other throughout the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2021. During a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Heather shared that she did not appreciate Bergener’s behavior in season 16, episode 12. She referenced that Bergener, Emily Simpson, and Dr. Jen Armstrong went to Shannon Beador’s house for a cooking lesson. Meanwhile, Heather and Gina Kirschenheiter were together in New York. Beador proclaimed that the guests at her house “need[ed] to be having more fun than New York.” Bergener agreed and stated, “f*** them” with her middle fingers raised.

“It’s silly like, ‘let’s have more fun than them.’ What I didn’t like, I feel like Noella always takes it to another level when she’s like, ‘f*** them.’ Like why are you saying that? What did we do to you?” said Heather on the March 10 episode of her podcast.

The mother of four also mentioned she was unhappy that Bergener decided to forgo wearing a top in Beador’s pool.

“You know what totally irritated me though? Why does she have to be naked in the pool? Why do we have to spend money on fuzzing out your f***ing nipples. We barely have a budget as it is. You know how much that costs?” stated Heather.

She then asserted that the cost of censoring Bergener’s chest “takes away from other things” on “RHOC.”

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her Issues With Noella Bergener in a March 2022 Interview

During a March 2022 interview with Us Weekly, alongside her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, Heather discussed her relationship with Bergener. She noted that she did not appreciate that the former model, who is bisexual, accused her of having “straight fragility” in season 16, episode 8. As fans are aware, the 53-year-old alleged that Bergener gave her daughter Max, who was 17 at the time, “pornography” after she gifted her an explicit card game.

Heather asserted that the remark felt “very rehearsed.”

“It feels like it was something she had in her back pocket, waiting to say,” said the mother of four.

Heather also noted that she has been supportive of Max, who is bisexual, and her 15-year-old daughter, Kat, who is a lesbian.

“Saying that I have straight fragility is ridiculous and I honestly I find it – I think it’s so rude and disrespectful to me and my kids and my family. Because what are you saying by that? That I’m so fragile in my straightness that I can’t hear about gay things? Trust me, I talk to my kids about everything, we talk about life, we talk about sex, and sex of all orientations,” stated the “RHOC” star.

Noella Bergener Slammed Heather Dubrow on ‘WWHL’

During a March 2022 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview, Bergener suggested that she does not believe Heather has admirable traits. When Cohen asked her if she could “say three nice things about Heather Dubrow that [she] admire[s],” the mother of two replied, “no.”

“I actually find her to be a very vile human being, so no it’s a very difficult thing for me to go out of my way to want to be kind to somebody, who I see as not what I wanted her to be,” stated the 36-year-old.

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo