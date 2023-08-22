Heather Dubrow ‘So Proud’ of Daughter’s Newest Venture

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow is a very proud mother of her four children, 19-year-old twins Max and Nick, 16-year-old daughter Kat, and 12-year-old son Ace, and Heather revealed she had another reason to celebrate her children in an August 18 Instagram story.

“SO PROUD!!! & EXCITED!!!!” Heather wrote as she shared the teaser for her daughter Max’s first-ever single, which Max titled “Mildly Wasted”. Max’s first release is now available to stream on all platforms.

In addition to her mother’s shoutout, Max also received support from the rest of her family and one of her mother’s RHOC castmates, as Gina Kirschenheiter commented on her August 18 teaser post to write, “Congrats max! 👏 that’s amazing!”

How Long Has Max Dubrow Been Interested in Music?

In an August 18 TikTok video, Max revealed the meaning behind her new song, saying, “Hi, so I’m putting out a song in the next two days called ‘Mildly Wasted’ by me, Max Dubrow. And it’s about getting cheated on and not being able to love after that and hurting the people in the process.”

Max has been posting singing videos on her TikTok page since December 2021, starting with a holiday cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. Based on these videos, Max had to wait a while for her first single “Mildly Wasted” to come out. The song was completed over a year ago, as it was featured as the background music in an August 2022 post of hers, where she asked her followers if she should make the song public for other users to post with.

Music has always been a big part of Max’s life, and in November 2017 it was revealed that she had a connection to a famous singer. Max’s late uncle Kevin Dubrow (Terry Dubrow’s brother) was the lead singer of the heavy metal band Quiet Riot. Kevin performed with the band from 1975 until 1987 and then rejoined in 1993 until his passing in 2007 from an overdose.

Max and Heather shared this news with Entertainment Tonight as Max prepared to take the stage with her uncle’s bandmates during Quiet Riot’s show at the Whisky-A-Go-Go, singing along with the band for one of their biggest hits, “Cum on Feel the Noize”, exactly 10 years to the day after her uncle’s passing.

Although she is still very passionate about music, during her 2017 performance, Max said that she really wanted to pursue a career in the medical field, with Heather adding, “I am of the musical background, and, of course, Terry’s brother. And Terry’s a doctor, so she likes both. So, she really is an amalgam of the two of us. So, I said, OK. She’ll be a singing doctor.”

Did Tamra Judge Say Something About Heather Dubrow’s Children?

Heather is in a new position as her seventh season on RHOC comes to a close, as she said in an August 14 interview with Jezebel, “This season ended in a place that I’ve never ended a show before. It wasn’t great.”

One of Heather’s relationships that didn’t end on the best of notes was hers with Tamra Judge, with Heather saying that things “didn’t end well, but we text each other, we’ve spoken, and there’s definitely a lot to work out.” When asked if she thought it was “hopeless”, however, Heather responded to say, “The only thing that would render a friendship hopeless to me is if someone did something to hurt one of my children.”

The interviewer then asked Heather if that was the case with Judge, and Heather held eye contact in silence before teasing, “Well I guess we’re just going to have to watch,” leaving the cause for the fallout between herself and Judge ambiguous.

