Former RHOBH Star on Heather Dubrow: ‘Stop Self-Producing’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about Heather Dubrow on a February 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge. As fans are aware, Heather rejoined the cast of “Real Housewives of Orange County” for its sixteenth season, following a five-year hiatus. Throughout season 16, the 53-year-old has showcased her relationship with her children, Max, 18, Nick, 18, Kat, 15, and Coco, 11, who she shares with her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow.

During the podcast episode, uploaded on February 18, Arroyave revealed that she does not believe Heather is authentic when filming scenes for “RHOC.”

“I do personally think that Heather is a very good mom, that being said, I need her to stop self-producing,” asserted the 40-year-old.

Judge seemed to agree with her podcast co-host and reference that Heather used to be an actress.

“I think the problem is she’s an actress at heart and it’s kind of hard for her in front of a camera to not self-produce,” asserted the former “RHOC” star.

Arroyave then asserted that “it’s hard for [her] as a viewer to watch her thinking it’s authentic.” The All In founder clarified that she thinks Heather “probably is one of the best moms,” but encouraged her to present herself in a more genuine manner.

“You see the love, you see all of it, but then it’s like stop – just be yourself. Stop,” said Arroyave.

Max & Kat Dubrow Shared How Their Mother Has Been Supportive

Two of Heather’s children, Max and Kat, are members of the LGBTQA+ community. During a February 2022 interview with People magazine, Kat, who is a lesbian, and Max, who is bisexual, shared that their mother has been supportive.

“Even if she doesn’t understand something, my mom tries very hard and she learns and teaches herself and she grows with us,” Max explained.

Kat chimed in that Heather “asked [her] trillions of questions that really show she cares.”

“She’s asked me about my pronouns. It’s really easy to talk to her. It’s not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her,” shared the 15-year-old.

Heather & Terry Dubrow Discussed Their Relationship

During a February 2022 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Heather and Terry spoke about being supportive parents to all of their children.

“I always felt that my job as a parent is to foster these independent, healthy, you know, functioning humans and so we have these four kids, different genders, different sexualities just creating an environment that they can thrive and be themselves, I mean that’s the best testament to us as parents,” said Heather.

The couple also shared how they have been able to maintain their relationship after 22 years of marriage. After Heather joked that all spouses need to have “separate bathrooms,” Terry shared that he believes communication is key, especially when it comes to fighting.

“I think you have to learn how to fight well to be honest with you. Because it’s fights that can really break you up. You say the wrong thing at the wrong time, so if you learn how to get through struggles like that you can have a long term relationship,” said the “Botched” star.

