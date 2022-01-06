LOOK: Heather Dubrow Shares ‘Hideous’ Post-Surgery Photo

Heather Dubrow, star of “Real Housewives of Orange County” shared a graphic photo of her foot following surgery and the fans are not loving it.

On January 5, 2022, Heather shared an update on the foot surgery she had one week prior.

“Well… one week out from surgery and I’m doing MUCH better,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all of the beautiful birthday (and get well) wishes ! I am so grateful for my family, friends and followers for your love and support! ( Also grateful for my blinged out scooter !)”

Here’s everything we know about Heather’s surgery:

Fans Were Super Grossed out by the Photo of Heather’s Foot After the Surgery ‘Seriously Made My Stomach Hurt’

Fans were not having the graphic photo and left numerous comments to express their displeasure.

“Take this down. It’s not too late,” a fan wrote on Instagram. “Seriously made my stomach hurt,” someone else wrote.

“Dude no one asked to see this,” a fan commented. “Good Lord what happened to your toes,” someone else commented.

“Jeepers. For a second I thought you got your toes tattooed,” a fan wrote. “Ouch! Looks painful!”

“Girrrrrl…. Your foot looks like something out of a Seinfeld episode… Remember man hands?” another fan wrote.

“No matter how pretty you think you’re feet are, please don’t post pics,” someone else said.

“This injury looks wild, want to know what happened!” a fan commented.

Heather Joked That Her Doctor Husband Is ‘Not a Good Nurse’ Following Her Toe Surgery

According to OK! on Thursday, December 30, 2021, Heather posted an update on her bunion surgery revealing that her husband, a surgeon, had gone to the gym instead of helping her shower.

“I’m gonna do this by myself because as you can see um….,” Terry’s at the gym,” the outlet reported. “And not to throw anyone under the bus,” Heather joked. “But the person that sleeps here [pointing to Terry’s side of the bed]…not a good nurse! Just going to put it out there. Good doctor! Not a good nurse!”

Heather Revealed the Details of Her Surgery on Her Podcast Heather Dubrow’s World

Heather told the listeners on her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World, that she would be having bunions removed on her right foot, and then eventually on her left, depending on how the first surgery goes.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to talk about the surgery,” she said on her podcast which was recorded the day before the surgery took place. “But I mean, I guess I have talked about it a little bit but I guess I’m I don’t want to jinx anything but this comes out after the surgery. So by then, I should be okay. So if God forbid something happens to me don’t play this okay?”

Heather continued on to explain what exactly was going to be done to her feet and why she decided to have the surgery now.

“What I decided was, there’s never a good time,” she said on the podcast. “As soon as you find out what a hideous recovery it is, you never want to do this thing.”

She also explained why she was getting her right foot done first.

“My left foot isn’t as bad,” she explained. “I mean, should I have it done? Probably, but it’s not as bad. The right one is such a disaster. So again, it’s I have to have a Bunionectomy and my second toe has to be shortened and my third toe has an issue too. Like, there’s a lot of foot issues.”

