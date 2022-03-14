Heather Dubrow Claims to Have Been ‘Swindled’ Out of Millions

Heather and Terry Dubrow opened up about a difficult year in their marriage which included a major financial struggle as the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star said they were “swindled out of a couple of million dollars.”

While Heather Dubrow has previously discussed what went down back in 2015, the topic came up again recently as the Dubrows spoke to Grow about their financial partnership. “Terry ended up making an investment that turned out to be a scam and that really was our financial low,” she told the publication. “We ended up being swindled out of a couple of million dollars.”

Terry Dubrow, 63, also spoke to Page Six about their new project, “7 Year Stitch,” an E! show where the reality TV couple helps other people struggling several years into their relationships. The “Botched” star told the publication, “In our 25-year relationship, we have been through every struggle. Intimacy struggles when I felt bad about myself, financial struggles, we’ve had lost several millions of dollars.”

Dubrow Explained What Happened Several Years Ago & Said ‘We F***** Up’

Heather Dubrow first detailed what went down on her podcast “Heather Dubrow’s World” in December 2015. The RHOC couple lost around $1.75 million after she said they loaned the amount to someone, Jennifer Lindsay Bell, for a real estate investment on the advice of their long-time accountant Gary Hoffman.

“When this large sum of money was sort of swindled away, when I heard what was going on and got involved in all of it, I wasn’t angry, because I realized it was also my fault because I was not involved,” Dubrow told Grow. As the deal unraveled, Dubrow said she and her husband found out that their accountant wasn’t actually a Certified Public Accountant.

According to Bravo Insider, Dubrow revealed on her podcast that the money loaned was to be for apartment rentals during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. They also signed a Personal Guarantee with their accountant to reimburse their investment if things went awry. “So you know, here’s a trusted adviser, our accountant for multiple, multiple years,” she said. “It seemed reasonable, World Cup soccer, these apartments, he’s known this woman for a long time.”

Dubrow recounted that the woman never repaid them and their accountant said he couldn’t give them their money either since he didn’t have any. That’s when the couple found out he wasn’t a CPA and hadn’t known the woman for very long as well. The couple sued both their accountant and the woman involved. According to Bravo, she said, “We f***** up. We did. We didn’t do this appropriately. This was an incredibly expensive lesson.” She added:

It’s a sh**load of money, and I want it back. I want them punished. I want everyone to know who they are, and I don’t want this to happen to anyone again.

Heather Dubrow Said She Should Have Been Involved With Her Husband in Financial Decisions

Heather Dubrow opened up to Grow about how she learned from the situation that financial decisions should be handled 50/50 in their couple and said it was a “defining moment” in their partnership. “I thought that my partner was handling things and that wasn’t entirely true, because as brilliant as Terry is in so many arenas, in the financial world, there were holes,” she revealed.

“I always thought of our relationship as a partnership, but I think it wasn’t until that happened, that we became a true partnership, all the way around, and discussed everything,” she added. “‘We had to have a major sit down and say, ‘Okay, wait, our system of checks and balances has completely failed here.'” Terry Dubrow added:

I came to the realization that I’m better if Heather is 50/50 in the financial decisions. There have been many times in our financial relationship where we weren’t necessarily communicating about financial matters the way we should have.

