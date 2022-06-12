Heather Dubrow Talks Future Plans: ‘I’m Ready To Be Heather Paige Kent Again’

Before starring in “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Heather Dubrow was a professional actress. According to IMDb, the reality television personality had roles on television shows, such as “Life with Roger,” “Jenny,” “Stark Raving Mad,” and “That’s Life.” She was also credited as Heather Paige Kent, which is her birth name.

During a June 2022 episode of her podcast “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Heather spoke about her eldest children, Max and Nicky, graduating from high school. The mother of four then shared that she is interested in purchasing another house in Los Angeles and revitalizing her acting career.

“I’m saying these things out loud, this is how I see my life going, I’m ready, I’m going to call it, in the next three years to move back to L.A., keep my house down here, I’m not selling my house down here, but get a place in L.A. and I’m ready to have a script again,” said the “RHOC” star. “I’m going to do voice over auditions again, my next step is to do scripted stuff. I’m ready to be Heather Paige Kent again. Not that I don’t like being Heather Dubrow, I do, so I’m kind of kidding with the name, do you know what I’m saying, but not going back but sort of like an amalgam of who was, who I am, and next chapter.”

She also shared that she “got offered to do a voice over thing.”

“They pay nothing and I have to go to L.A. and it’s a whole day but you what to know something, how fun and sometimes just doing things like that gives you a little reset,” said the 53-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Shared a Picture of Her on the Set of ‘That’s Life’

On February 4, 2022, Heather shared a polaroid taken on the set of “That’s Life” in 2022 with her Instagram followers. The photo showed the “RHOC” star leaning against a personalized director’s chair while smiling brightly.

“#fbf “That’s Life” CBS 2002 I was looking through photos last night for a project and found this Polaroid from the set. I miss her sometimes ❤️,” captioned Heather.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Daughter Kat

In “RHOC” season 16, which premiered on December 21, Heather’s 15-year-old daughter, Kat, revealed she was a lesbian. The high school student also shared that she received negative comments about her pride flag on social media. During a joint March 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Heather and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, discussed Kat’s journey.

“She’s seen a lot of love and support and I think she’s been handling it really well. It’s funny when we came back on the show, one of the reasons we came back is to have these kinds of conversations and open them up,” stated Heather.

The mother of four also referenced that her eldest daughter, Max, publicly announced she was bisexual in 2020. She shared that the 18-year-old received “love and support” when she came out. She noted, however, that some individuals shared “that they were estranged from their children and the kids had taken their lives” after they revealed they were members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We really felt like we could use this platform to start these conversations in other households. I knew Kat was gay but had no idea that she was going to talk about it on the show, so that was amazing and we’re just super proud of all of them,” said Heather.