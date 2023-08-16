Heather Dubrow Felt ‘Blindsided’ By RHOC Co-Stars

Season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” marks cast member Heather Dubrow’s seventh appearance on the franchise, however, her experience with the show hasn’t kept her out of the conflict, with the midseason trailer showing Dubrow in fights with co-stars Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, and Gina Kirschenheiter.

In an interview with Jezebel from August 14, Dubrow spoke about her latest outing on the show, and how it presented her with new challenges. “This season ended in a place that I’ve never ended a show before,” Dubrow said, “It wasn’t great.”

Dubrow went on to say she felt like she was “on an apology tour” after having issues with almost all of her castmates. “I also feel like I was sort of blindsided by it,” the “Let’s Talk with Heather Dubrow” podcast host added, “I really felt maybe for the first half of the season that I was just kind of going along, doing my thing, and then all of a sudden things turned that I didn’t see coming at all.”

Heather’s husband Terry Dubrow spoke about his wife’s time on season 17 in an August 2023 interview while promoting his E! series “Botched”, where he said that his wife “feels and felt isolated” from her co-stars by the end of the season.

Heather Dubrow Shares What Would Make a Friendship ‘Hopeless’ in Her Eyes

One relationship that Heather was surprised to see end in a negative place after season 17 was that between herself and Tamra Judge, who returned to the series after two seasons away. Heather first referred to Judge’s return as “very interesting” and “such a good evolution for where the show is going” to Jezebel, but shared that the pair “didn’t end well, but we text each other, we’ve spoken, and there’s definitely a lot to work out.”

When asked if her relationship with Judge was “hopeless”, Heather added, “The only thing that would render a friendship hopeless to me is if someone did something to hurt one of my children.”

Heather and Terry are the very dedicated parents of four children, 19-year-old twins Max and Nick, 16-year-old daughter Kat, and 12-year-old son Ace.

The Dubrow children have appeared on RHOC with their mother over the years, however fans watched in season 17 as Heather prepared to send her oldest two children off to college. Heather even flew to Boston in the middle of the season to spend some time with Max, who was dealing with anxiety as she adjusted to her freshman year at school.

Heather Dubrow Saved Her Husband Terry’s Life

Although Heather may have some unresolved issues with her RHOC co-stars, they may not be her top priority while she helps her husband Terry, who is recovering from a recent health scare. Terry called into the August 9 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” (where Heather was appearing as an in-studio guest) to recount having symptoms of a stroke due to a heart defect.

“The only reason I’m standing here today and not six feet under is because of my best friend and my beloved wife’s insistence that I go to the emergency room and get checked out,” Terry said through tears, “She saved my life.”

Heather jokingly chastised her husband for making her cry, reminding him that she has “a scheduled breakdown for September 8, do not do this to me now.”

While Terry is recovering, he shared an August 9 post on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Listen to your partner. What you perceive may be different than what they are observing. Seconds may mean the difference between life and death. I love you @heatherdubrow.”

READ NEXT: RHOSLC Star Says She Was Excommunicated From Mormon Church