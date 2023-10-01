Heather Dubrow Thinks Co-Star Talked the Most About Shannon Beador’s Relationship

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow discussed her ongoing issues with her castmate Shannon Beador on the September 27 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside her former “Jenny” co-star, Jenny McCarthy. While filming the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, Andy Cohen asked Dubrow, “Since you got thrown under the bus for talking about Shannon and John [Janssen], who from the group would you say talked about their relationship the most?” Dubrow replied that RHOC fans should be able to determine that Beador’s close friend, Tamra Judge, had spoken the most about Beador and Janssen.

“Well, I mean if you go by, you know, what you saw on air, I mean, I think Tamra,” said the mother of four.

Dubrow also referenced her comments regarding Beador’s love life caused her to have some major issues with the Real for Real founder during the production of RHOC season 17. As fans are aware, Dubrow maintained that she did not speak negatively about Beador’s romance with her now ex-boyfriend.

“I’m not allowed to talk about their relationship,” said Dubrow.

Shannon Beador Stated She ‘Was Irate’ With Heather Dubrow

Beador discussed her feelings about Dubrow during an August 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She explained she was unhappy with the “Dubrow Diet” author as she had trusted her to not repeat information about her and Janssen.

“She was talking to people on and off camera, planting seeds, telling people things, making them believe the worst, so I was irate, because I finally trusted Heather that I could confide in her and it’s really disappointing,” shared the mother of three.

Heather Dubrow Opened Up About Her Problems With Tamra Judge

Dubrow discussed her feud with Judge during an August 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that she found the remarks Judge made during RHOC season 17 upsetting.

“It has been very sad for me to watch Tamra’s comments because I had no idea from moment one, from the very first episode, she was saying things that were really not nice about me,” stated Dubrow.

The 54-year-old also shared that she believed Judge was “two-faced” to her during the production of RHOC season 17. In addition, Dubrow stated she did not appreciate that Judge told Beador that the “Jenny” actress was sharing information about her relationship.

“There’s this whole narrative that I’m talking about Shannon’s relationship … Everyone is saying Heather’s saying it, Heather’s saying it but I want you to pay close attention to conversations Emily [Simpson] has with Shannon and everyone has with each other, and you’ll see it’s just not true,” said Dubrow.

Judge discussed her relationship with Dubrow following the production of RHOC season 17 in a July 2023 interview on “The Weekly Scoop with CJ.” The Vena CBD co-founder stated that she is still occasionally in communication with Dubrow, who she described as “a very smart, sweet, [and] kind person.”

“We are big girls and even though, you know, we’ve gone through stuff and it gets a little heated between us, we don’t hate each other by any means,” said the mother of four.