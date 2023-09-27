Heather Dubrow Addresses If She Settled Her Differences With Tamra Judge After Reunion

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow addressed her relationship with her castmate, Tamra Judge, in a September 2023 interview with E! News, alongside her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow.

During the interview, one of the show’s host, Justin Sylvester, noted that Judge uploaded an Instagram picture that showed her, Heather Dubrow, and Taylor Armstrong posing together after they filmed the RHOC season 17 reunion special in early September 2023. As fans are aware, Heather Dubrow and the Vena CBD co-founder were at odds throughout the production of the Bravo series’ 17th season. When Sylvester inquired if the photo meant that she and Judge “have settled [their] differences” following season 17, Heather Dubrow suggested that the image was not indicative that she has made amends with her castmate.

“Here’s what I’m gonna tell you about pictures that can be deceiving — I’m definitely speaking to one person in that photo,” said the “Let’s Talk With Heather Dubrow” podcast host.

During the E! News interview, Terry Dubrow shared that he did not appreciate how her co-star treated her in RHOC season 17.

“They were particularly mean this season. And who knew Ozempic caused those kinds of personalities?” quipped the “Botched” star.

Heather Dubrow also shared that she would be willing to return to RHOC, despite her issues with her castmates.

Tamra Judge Opted to Not Comment About Her Post-Reunion Picture With Heather Dubrow

Judge refrained from commenting about her Instagram picture with Heather Dubrow when discussing the RHOC season 17 reunion on the September 11 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

“You are just going to have to wait and see,” teased the Vena CBD co-founder.

She stated, however, that the reunion was heated and that she had “a lot of explaining to do” regarding her behavior in RHOC season 17. She also stated that “there was some dirt brought up” while filming the reunion special.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Relationship With Heather Dubrow in July 2023

Judge spoke about her relationship with Heather Dubrow in a July 2023 interview with E! News. She stated that she and the mother of four “ended the show in a very bad place.” The 55-year-old also shared that she did not expect to have issues with Heather Dubrow when they began co-starring together on RHOC season 17.

“Throughout the season, we have some little bumps here and there, but overall, we’ve always been really good friends, and then, at the end of the season, I caught her in a little bit of a lie,” stated the reality television personality.

She went on to say that she misses her friendship with the “Seven Year Stitch” host, despite their ongoing issues.

“Part of me kind of misses her. I think Heather is a good person, she’s a good person, she’s a great mom, I just think that maybe she was going through a lot in her life, at that moment, and, you know, she was acting up a little bit,” said Judge.

Heather Dubrow shared similar comments about her current standing with Judge while speaking to Jezebel in 2023.

“It didn’t end well. But we text each other, we’ve spoken. And there’s definitely a lot to work out,” said Dubrow.

She also stated that she was shocked when she began having “issues” with her castmates during the second half of RHOC season 17.

“I also feel like I was sort of blindsided by it. I really felt maybe for the first half of the season that I was just kind of going along, doing my thing, whatever, and then all of a sudden things turned that I didn’t see coming at all,” said the mother of four.