Heather Dubrow Reacts to Co-Star’s Comments About Her: ‘It’s Upsetting’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow shared she has not appreciated the comments her castmate Tamra Judge has made about her in the show’s 17th season. As fans are aware, Judge rejoined the RHOC cast for season 17 after a two-year absence. In RHOC season 17, Judge criticized Dubrow during conversations with their co-stars and during her confessional interviews.

In a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dubrow shared she believed Judge has “stirred the pot” during RHOC season 17. She also suggested she was surprised by Judge’s remarks about her.

“Every episode I watch — I thought we were great through most of these periods of time, and every single episode, in her confessional, or with someone else on the show, there is something negative said about me from her and it’s upsetting,” said Dubrow.

The reality television personality also shared that she is casually communicating with Judge via text.

“We text, it’s not like we’re hanging out at the bar together, but we’ve been in communication with each other. We’ve known each other a long time, you know, I care about her,” stated the 54-year-old.

She also revealed that she is “hopeful” that she and Judge “will get to a good resolve.”

“But, you know, it’s not fun to watch that stuff. It’s hurtful,” continued Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow Reacted to Tamra Judge’s Comments About Her Behavior

Judge mentioned her issues with Dubrow while speaking to Page Six in July 2023, alongside her co-stars Shannon Beador and Taylor Armstrong. During the interview, Judge stated the “Dubrow Diet” author “really does something s**** to [her]” in the show’s 17th season.

Dubrow addressed Judge’s comment in a July 2023 interview on the “Out & About” podcast.

“Tamra said recently that I did something very s**** to her … but the irony is she’s the one who did a s**** thing, I just exposed it,” stated Dubrow.

Dubrow also shared that she does not have a “fantastic” relationship with her RHOC season 17 co-stars.

“This was a really tough season for me,” said the 54-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge’s Reactions Toward Jennifer Pedranti

Dubrow is not the only RHOC season 17 castmate Judge has taken issue with. Throughout the show’s 17th season, Judge has criticized Jennifer Pedranti and her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. She asserted that Boyajian cheated on Pedranti. Judge also claimed that Boyajian expressed sexual interest in her two months before he started dating the yoga instructor. Both Boyajian and Pedranti have denied the claims.

Dubrow briefly discussed Judge’s issues with Pedranti during the July 2023 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview.

“It’s odd that it just keeps coming up and I think Jenn is a really nice girl and I don’t understand why this just isn’t ending,” said Dubrow.

Pedranti shared she is friendly with Dubrow in a July 9 Instagram Story, as reported by Reality Blurb. The 46-year-old stated that she did not initially believe Dubrow wanted to be her friend when she began starring on RHOC cast during season 17.

“I’m introduced to these women and every s**** thing that could be said about me and Ryan is. After filming we went to dinner with the Dubrows [and] they were nothing short of amazing! Looking forward to [Heather Dubrow] getting to know the REAL ME.. not the dramatized version of me, my past or my [boyfriend’s] past,” wrote the mother of five.