Heather Dubrow Reveals Tamra Judge Stopped Communicating With Her

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow returned to the Bravo series after a five-year hiatus for its sixteenth season.

While recording the May 5 episode of “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Dubrow shared her thoughts about “RHOC” alum Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The “7 Year Stitch” host explained that she did not fault Judge for having a podcast that revolves around her sharing her opinions regarding Bravo shows, including “RHOC.”

“She’s trying to stay relevant, I mean that in a good way, build a brand, do this podcast, have a career and I don’t begrudge any of that and if part of doing a recap of our show is there, that’s fine,” stated the mother of four.

Dubrow noted, however, that she did not appreciate some of Judge’s comments. She also suggested she was unhappy that the former Bravo star uploaded pictures taken at the “RHOC” season 16 reunion before the images were officially released on Instagram.

“Tamra and I have always had a really good relationship. She and I were texting and fine and normal and then when she put up pictures of us at the reunion in our dresses and like scooped it and I texted her and said, ‘Why would you post that?’ And I haven’t heard from her since,” said Dubrow.

The mother of four suggested that Judge did not value their friendship.

“I think also with Tamra, I also felt like even when we disagreed or had issues or stuff, I always felt like there was a basis of friendship there and mutual respect that when I see those clips in my feed and people send me things, I feel like so, is doing that podcast or whatever brand your building more important than that? I mean I guess that’s the answer,” stated the “Heather Dubrow’s World” host.

She went on to say that her “feelings are very hurt” by some of Tamra’s remarks regarding her. The 53-year-old also shared that she felt it would not make sense for her former co-star to join the “RHOC” cast again after making judgments on “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“I tried to have Tamra come back this season. I had a party, she chose not to come, you know, I won’t respond for her, she can respond for herself for that. But at this point how would you have someone come back who just talks about the show all the time?” stated Dubrow.

She asserted that if Judge were to join the “RHOC” cast again, it would be “so meta.”

“It doesn’t work,” said Dubrow.

Andy Cohen Asked if Tamra Judge Would Be Willing to Return to ‘RHOC’ Given the Chance

During a February 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Andy Cohen asked Judge whether she would be interested in becoming an “RHOC” cast member again if given the option. She responded that she would have to have her husband, Eddie Judge’s blessing before she returned to the Bravo series.

“That’s an Eddie decision. Are you asking?” stated Judge.

Cohen refrained from answering the former “RHOC” star’s inquiry.

Heather Dubrow Revealed if She Would Like to Return for ‘RHOC’ Season 17

During the May 5 “Heather Dubrow’s World” episode, Dubrow shared if she plans on coming back to film “RHOC” season 17. She revealed that she is interested in being a part of another season but would have to consult with her family.

“When we talk about season 17, my knee-jerk reaction is like if you had to press me for an answer for today, I would say, yes I would like to come back. But I just need to figure out what’s best for my family, what’s best for the kids, what direction the show is going in,” stated the reality television personality.

During a December 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Dubrow shared that she decided to return to “RHOC” because two of her children, Max, 18, and Kat, 15, are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“When Max came out as bisexual a couple years ago, the amount of love and support I got for her was so amazing and also the comments of people who didn’t do it well and they had negative situations with their children or their parents, so I thought, okay so we’ve got these four kids and they’re different genders, different sexualities and wouldn’t it be cool to show our version of what our normal family looks like and maybe start those conversations in other households and maybe help some other people,” explained the mother of four.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Shows Off New Vegas Restaurant