RHOC Star Says Heather Dubrow Excluded Her: ‘It’s Not Professional’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Taylor Armstrong joined the show’s cast as “a friend of” during its 17th season, which premiered on June 7. Throughout the 17th season, the Bravo personality, who previously starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has had some issues with her castmate Heather Dubrow. For instance, in RHOC season 17, episode 4, Dubrow had a heated conversation with Armstrong after she discovered that she had privately discussed her acting credits on her IMDb page. During an August 2023 interview on former “Flipping Out” star, Jeff Lewis’ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Armstrong stated that she believed she and Dubrow had worked past their issues after the production of RHOC season 17 wrapped. She noted, however, that she had felt excluded by Dubrow after she was not invited to some of her parties.

“I thought it was resolved and then we all had holiday dinner together — well Tamra [Judge] and Shannon [Beador] didn’t come — so it was Gina [Kirschenheiter], Emily [Simpson], Jennifer [Pedranti], and myself and Heather, of course, and everything was great,” said the mother of one.

The former RHOBH star explained that Dubrow neglected to invite her to her parties in celebration of her 54th birthday in January 2023. Armstrong noted that Beador and Judge, who also had issues with Dubrow in RHOC season 17, did not make the invitation list.

“And then Heather’s birthday rolled around in January, so not that long after the holidays, and she threw herself a few birthday parties … She threw her birthday parties and she invited everyone except for Tamra, Shannon, and myself,” said Armstrong.

When Lewis asked if “A lot of people were invited and she excluded the three of you,” Armstrong replied, “Yes.” The RHOBH alum then explained that she believed Dubrow should have invited all of her RHOC season 17 castmates to her parties as they are all co-workers, not just Simpson, Kirschenheiter, and Pedranti.

“If I am having a party, a birthday party, and I invite the whole office except for two or three people, it reminds me of when you’re in first grade and someone hands out invitations to everyone and they exclude people. It’s not professional,” said Armstrong.

Lewis chimed in that he believed the situation was “like a b****** high school mean girl move.” Armstrong agreed with the interior designer, stating, “100 percent, because we work together.”

“I mean, we’re in business together, it’s not just like catty girl fight,” continued Armstrong.

Heather Dubrow Suggested She Felt Excluded by Her Castmates

While speaking to “New York Live” in June 2023, Dubrow suggested that she believed she was excluded by her RHOC castmate in season 17.

“I guess the question is, did I isolate myself or was I isolated by the group?” said Dubrow.

The “Jenny” actress also hinted that she does not have strong relationships with her castmates following RHOC season 17.

“Usually by the end, I feel like we’re balanced, we’re good, I know where I stand with everyone, this I don’t feel that way,” stated Dubrow.

Taylor Armstrong Spoke About Her Issues With Heather Dubrow in May 2023

During a May 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside Judge, Armstrong stated that she had difficulty filming with Dubrow on RHOC 17. She seemed to reference that Dubrow did not appear interested in joining the cast of the upcoming film, “Masterpiece,” which stars Armstrong as the character Shallon Craig.

“I got my feelings hurt. I had known Heather prior, just socially, and always had a nice hi/bye kind of relationship with her. So, I was really surprised, of all the people that I thought it would have friction with, I never saw that coming. And it kind of comes out of nowhere,” said the 52-year-old.

Armstrong gave an update on her acting career during a July 2023 interview with “New York Live.”

“The movie went great, I finished the first one, and I’m halfway through the second, and then I have another third on the list after that,” said the reality television star.