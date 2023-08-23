Heather Dubrow Addresses Co-Star Calling Her Behavior ‘Not Professional’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow responded to her castmate Taylor Armstrong’s claim that she acted unprofessional after she did not invite her to her birthday parties in early 2023.

In a July 2023 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show “Jeff Lewis Live,” Armstrong acknowledged that she and Dubrow were at odds after the “Jenny” actress did not appear to be interested in co-starring with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum in the upcoming film “Masterpiece” during RHOC season 17. Armstrong stated, however, that she believed she and Dubrow “resolved” their issues. She explained she had an enjoyable time with Dubrow at a holiday dinner and was surprised when she did not receive invitations to her birthday celebrations. According to the RHOBH alum, the 54-year-old “invited everyone [on RHOC] except for Tamra [Judge], Shannon [Beador], and [herself].” Armstrong stated that she believed she was excluded and said Dubrow’s behavior was “not professional.”

During an August 2023 interview with FOX 5 New York, Dubrow defended her actions. She stated that she refrained from inviting Armstrong to her birthday parties after she attended Beador and Judge’s holiday party. While Dubrow did not specify if she was invited to her co-stars’ party, she has been feuding with both Judge and Beador after filming RHOC season 17, which wrapped production in November 2022.

“At the holidays, last year, I invited all the girls to have a dinner because I thought it would be nice for all of us to get together as a cast. Tamra said she didn’t want to come, because she didn’t want to be fake and she didn’t want to go with me, and Shannon just didn’t want to come or was busy,” stated Dubrow. “And so, I said fine and the rest of us went out and then two nights later, Tamra and Shannon had their own holiday party and they invited everyone except me. And Taylor posted it and wrote hashtag ‘Dream Team.’ Would you invite her to your birthday party? No. Why would I?”

Dubrow also suggested she believed Armstrong’s comments on “Jeff Lewis Live” were immature.

“And then [Armstrong] called me unprofessional because I didn’t invite her to my birthday? I’m mean, like, are we in junior high?” said Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge & Taylor Armstrong’s Comments About Her IMDb Page

In RHOC season 17, episode 4, Dubrow stated that she was upset at Judge and Armstrong after she discovered that they made comments about her acting credits on IMDb. While speaking to Us Weekly in August 2023, Dubrow shared her thoughts about her castmates’ remarks regarding her IMDb page.

“What I will tell you is I have gotten so many DMs from actors near and far, just saying, ‘Wow, what a s**** thing to do.’ Yeah it wasn’t nice,” said Dubrow.

The mother of four also claimed that after she made positive comments about Armstrong’s ability as an actress on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” she “put some very not so kind things on social media.”

Armstrong mentioned her relationship with Dubrow in an April 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside Judge.

“I had known Heather prior, just socially, and always had a nice hi/bye kind of relationship with her. So, I was really surprised, of all the people that I thought it would have friction with, I never saw that coming. And it kind of comes out of nowhere,” said the former RHOBH star.

Heather Dubrow Is Not Sure Why She Has Had Issues With Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17 Co-Stars

Dubrow mentioned her ongoing issues with her RHOC season 17 co-stars in an August 2023 interview with “New York Live.” She stated that she did not expect to have problems with her castmates when she began filming the new season in mid-2022.

“It was one of those things were everytime I thought things were fine, they weren’t, and they just kept going south, but you know, I like to be self-actualized about these things and take a step back and you go, you know, is it me, am I the problem? Is it you? Is it something in between?” explained Dubrow.