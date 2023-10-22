Heather Dubrow Talks Unaired Season 17 Scene With Tamra Judge: ‘She Went Crazy on Me’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow mentioned her issues with Tamra Judge during an appearance on the October 12 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” While recording the podcast episode, Dubrow stated that she and Judge filmed an intense scene for RHOC season 17 that did not make it to air. She noted the last part of the scene was shown during the second part of the RHOC season 17 reunion, which aired on October 11.

“At the reunion, they show me and Tamra sitting at this place talking to each other, because there was a scene where she went crazy on me, they didn’t show. And it was out of nowhere, which is why they didn’t show it. Didn’t really make any sense,” said Dubrow.

The reality television personality said Judge apologized for how she behaved while filming the unaired RHOC season 17 scene.

“We met and she apologized to me, and we’re going to be good. But then it starts all over again. And that’s what’s very hard to deal with and I don’t know why Tamra is like that,” said Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow Reacted to Tamra Judge’s Apology on Nick Viall’s Podcast

While recording “The Viall Files” episode, Dubrow shared her thoughts about Judge’s apology during the RHOC season 17 reunion. In the second part of the reunion special, Judge explained she acted aggressively because she had gone through several hardships, including closing her business CUT Fitness, and losing her dog, before filming RHOC season 17. The 56-year-old also suggested she felt uncomfortable returning to RHOC after a two-year absence.

In addition, the Vena CBD co-founder told Dubrow she missed their friendship. Judge asserted that she “love[s]” and “appreciate[s]” the “Jenny” actress. She also apologized “if [she] felt alienated from this group” during the production of RHOC season 17. Dubrow seemed receptive to Judge’s apology.

During the “Viall Files” podcast, Dubrow suggested, however, that she was not initially impressed with Judge’s apologetic comments.

“I think it really played back better than I felt it was at the time, because when I watched it back, I was like, ‘Oh that was nice,’” said the “Dubrow Diet” author.

The reality television star also referenced that she called Judge “an a*****” at the RHOC season 17 reunion. She clarified that she does not “mean [Judge is] a bad person.”

In addition, Dubrow stated that she and Judge “have a lot of love and respect for each other,” even when they are not getting along. The mother of one shared that she and Judge have “been talking” following the RHOC season 17 reunion.

Heather Dubrow Shared Her Co-Star’s Comments Upset Her in August 2023

During an August 2023 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dubrow shared she was hurt by comments Judge made about her while filming RHOC season 17.

“Every single episode, in her confessional, or with someone else on the show, there is something negative said about me from her. And it’s upsetting,” said the mother of four.

The 54-year-old shared that despite her issues with Judge, she had “been in communication” with the Vena CBD co-founder. She explained that she “care[s] about her” and “her family.”

“I’m hopeful that we’ll get to a good resolve. But, you know, it’s not fun to watch that stuff and it’s hurtful,” continued Dubrow.

Tamra Judge Gave an Update on Her Friendship With Heather Dubrow

Judge gave an update on her relationship with Dubrow in the October 13 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star suggested that she was surprised she clashed with Dubrow in RHOC season 17

“We’ve never had a problem, we’ve always had a really good friendship,” said the 56-year-old.

Judge also shared she intends to mend her relationship with Dubrow. She revealed that she and the actress have plans to spend time with each other outside of filming the Bravo series.

“We’re going to lunch next week. I’m going to L.A., hopefully, to see one of the two houses she bought in L.A. Hopefully both of them, And you know, taking it back to where it was,” said the RHOC star.