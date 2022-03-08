Heather Dubrow Says She Is Unhappy With RHOC Editing: ‘It Looked S****’

Heather Dubrow returned to the hit Bravo series, “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” for the show’s sixteenth season following a five-year absence. In season 16, episode 11, Heather and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, hosted a dinner party at their lavish Orange County mansion. Several married couples, including Dr. Jen Armstrong and her husband, Ryne Holliday, were on the Dubrows’ guestlist. Heather intended to give Armstrong and Holliday assistance in mending their relationship at the event. However, Holliday appeared to be uncomfortable at the dinner party, and Armstrong was inebriated.

During a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Heather shared that she disliked the final edit of the scene.

“It looked s****. I was so pissed off,” said the reality television personality.

She claimed that the dinner was edited out of sequence, and Armstrong was not noticeably inebriated “until the end” of the party.

“If I had known she was that hammered, I would have ended the dinner, I would have sent her home. What you didn’t see was we had a full dinner,” asserted the mother of four.

Heather then shared there were other aspects of the dinner party that were not featured in the episode.

“I’m telling you there was so much laughter. There was dancing, there was so much fun, good conversation. I just hate how one-sided these things get sometimes and if that’s part of it too, that’s fine, but show it all,” stated Heather.

She also referenced that she asked Holliday to tell the story of his and Armstrong’s engagement. She asserted she “didn’t ask that many times” and stated that she “hated that scene.”

“I didn’t love the editing of all that. You know, I’m sure that there will be plenty of people who say I’m pushy and not nice, but I would never make someone feel uncomfortable,” said Heather.

While recording the podcast episode, she clarified that she and her guests did not give Holliday dirty looks after he tucked his napkin into the collar of his shirt before he ate his meal.

“The thing about the bib, napkin, I call it the bid, but they show us looking at him with a bad look and that did not happen. I hate when they take bites from another area and stick it there. To be honest, I looked over and noticed and to me that’s something you talk about later,” explained Heather.

Dr. Jen Armstrong Spoke About Her Relationship

During a February 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Armstrong gave an update about her relationship with Holliday. She shared that the couple briefly separated after the production of “RHOC” season 16 wrapped up. However, they have since reconciled.

“Ryne and I are much better now. It got worse and it turned a corner and came back and it got better,” said the CEO of Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

While speaking to Us Weekly, she revealed that she did not appreciate negative comments about her marriage. She explained that “people can be very judgemental,” and she has felt the need to defend her husband.

Dr. Jen Armstrong Shared Similar Comments About Her Relationship on ‘WWHL’

Armstrong shared similar comments about her marriage during a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She explained that being on the show was “very healing for [their] relationship,” as the couple was able to see their issues from an outsider’s perspective.

“We’re pretty good. We’re in a way better place,” shared the Bravo star.

