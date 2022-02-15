Heather Dubrow Is Unrecognizable in Childhood Photo

Heather Dubrow, 53, returned to “Real Housewives of Orange County” for its sixteen season after being absent for five years. On January 27, 2022, the reality television personality shared a picture from her childhood, taken when she was approximately 12 years old. The photo showed her and her cousin Peter Shaw standing next to each other, looking over a book. Heather wore a light pink ruffled dress and matching headband. She accessorized the outfit with a delicate silver necklace, a coordinating bracelet, and a ring. She also sported thick bangs, cut above her eyebrows, causing her to look different than she currently does.

In the caption of the post, Heather shared that the picture was taken “on the day of [her and her cousin’s] B’nai Mitzvah.” She also explained that she uploaded the image “in honor of International Remembrance Day.”

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to let Heather know that her younger self bears a strong resemblance to her 18-year-old daughter, Max Dubrow.

“Max looks so much like you in this picture,” wrote one commenter.

“Oh my Max is you to a T,” added another.

“Beautiful! Max looks so much like you,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Max in November 2021

As fans of “RHOC” are aware, Max publicly announced that she is bisexual in 2020. During an interview on “Daily Blast Live” in November 2021, Heather shared that Max talking about her bisexuality had made her consider becoming an “RHOC” cast member again. The mother-of-four then explained, “when Max came out a few years ago,” there was a “flood of support and messages” from fans.

“I thought, you know, if we can show our version of what a normal family looks like and maybe help some people along the way, wouldn’t that be fantastic,” said Heather.

During the “Daily Blast Live” interview, she also noted that her eldest daughter and her siblings, Coco, Kat, and Nick, are all “different genders and different sexualities.”

“They are all at interesting points in their lives, trying to figure out where they are or you know, where’s they’re place in their world, and honestly that’s one of the reasons why we decided to come back on the show,” stated the reality television star.

Max Dubrow Discussed Her Decision To Come Out in a December 2021 Interview

During a December 2021 GLAAD interview, alongside her mother, Max discussed why she decided to be open about her bisexuality. She explained that she was feeling anxious at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One day I was just kind of like, I’m just going to come out you know, I am in this quarantine, we are not doing anything, you know, there’s nothing to lose, we are in a literal global pandemic,” stated the 18-year-old.

Max also shared how she felt about appearing in “RHOC” season 16. She explained that since she is not a main cast member, she is not concerned about being a part of a dramatic storyline. She went on to say that she is “excited to show off how [she has] been living after coming out and kind of being [her] true authentic self.”

Heather Dubrow’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Is Also a Member of the LGBTQ+ Community

During a February 2021 People magazine interview, Heather shared that her 15-year-old daughter, Kat, is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The reality television star revealed how Kat informed her family about her sexuality.

“Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian,’ I didn’t see it, and I was mad because the dogs pooped in the house, so I wrote back, ‘Who let the dogs poop in the house?’ It was a total mom fail, and they’ve never let me forget that. All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy,” shared the “RHOC” star.

