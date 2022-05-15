Heather Dubrow Addresses Co-Star’s Claims That She Behaved Like Will Smith

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener were at odds throughout the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2020. For instance, Bergener repeatedly accused Dubrow of shoving a production crew member during her ill-fated dinner party in season 16, episode 2. The “7 Year Stitch” host refuted the claims.

According to Reality Blurb, Bergener shared her thoughts about Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a lengthy Instagram post. In the caption, she noted that she viewed Smith in a positive light and appeared in the music video for his song, “Will 2K.”

“I know I am going to get backlash but I need to speak my truth… and point out hypocrisy. The extraordinary man, entertainer, husband that is Will Smith gave me my first break at 15 in his Will 2k music video (yes that’s me on the piano in a blonde wig). I have only known Will to be a gracious and kind soul. I am however a firm believer that violence is never the answer. He’s been accountable [and] apologetic. Greater than forgiveness I understand Will. In his mind he was defending his family. I have to speak out when hearing a ‘friend’ who did the EXACT same thing is jumping on the bandwagon to cancel this genuinely good person who has shown more depth in 48 [hours] than her shallow soul. Just wish more people in my circle were cut from the same cloth as Will Smith,” read the caption of the post.

A few commenters asked Bergener if the unidentified person who she claimed “did the EXACT same thing” as Smith was Dubrow.

“Are you insinuating Heather was violent? Please no cryptic, convoluted posts. We don’t know you like that,” shared a commenter.

“Yes,” revealed the former model.

During a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Dubrow shared her thoughts about Bergener’s Instagram post, which has been removed.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Noella Bergener’s Instagram Post

While recording the May 5 episode of “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Dubrow shared that she believed she and Bergener “were okay” after filming the season 16 reunion special. She then asserted that the mother of two has “attack[ed]” her on social media and provided her “RHOC” co-star’s post about Will Smith as an example.

“I was reading this like uh, is she talking about me? And then in the comments it said, ‘people were like are you talking about Heather being physically violent?’ And she wrote ‘yes,’” stated the mother of four.

The “7 Year Stitch” host also asserted that she did not attempt “to cancel Will Smith” and shared “didn’t even see the Oscars.” She noted that Bergener may have been referring to a photo of her and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, “playing backgammon” that she had uploaded on social media during “the night of the Oscars.”

“It was a picture of my backgammon board and it said ‘Sunday night smackdown’ because Terry and I were playing backgammon, the night of the Oscars. It had nothing to do with Will Smith. However, I’m trying to find a bridge to connect it there except the word, smack, but it was a picture of my backgammon board with that comment. Nothing about Will, nothing about the thing, when I had posted that I hadn’t even seen that yet. It was just about me, kicking Terry’s a** in backgammon. How would you even conceive of that me trying to cancel him?” explained the 53-year-old.

She then shared that she is confused why Bergener decided to upload the post.

“It doesn’t make sense to me for someone who wants to continue to be in a friend group — why would you — I’m sorry I don’t get it,” said the mother of four.

Noella Bergener Spoke About Heather Dubrow on ‘WWHL’

During a March 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Bergener briefly spoke about Dubrow. During the appearance, Andy Cohen encouraged the mother of two to “say three nice things about Heather Dubrow.” However, the former model declined to answer the question.

“I actually find her to be a very vile human being. So no, it’s a very difficult thing for me to go out of my way to want to be kind to somebody who I just see as not what I wanted her to be,” said Bergener.