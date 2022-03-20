LOOK: Photo of Heather Dubrow After Youngest Daughter’s Birth

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, are parents to four children, Max, 18, Nick, 18, Kat, 15, and Coco, 11. In July 2015, Heather shared a picture taken shortly after Coco was born on Instagram. The picture showed the Bravo star sitting in what appears to be a hospital bed. She held her daughter, who was wrapped in a blanket, close to her face.

“#FBF #COCOBEAN The good old days, before she could talk … #JOKE #KINDOF #BABYGIRL #RHOC,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment Heather.

“This is hands down my absolute favorite picture of you. You look so beautiful. #glowing beautiful #coco,” wrote one commenter.

“Wow you looked stunning just after giving birth!” added another.

“Such a glow! Beautiful as always @heatherdubrow,” shared a different person.

“Gorgeous!!! Both of you!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rihanna Complimented Heather Dubrow in March 2022

During a March 2022 interview with Elle magazine, Rihanna, who is pregnant with her first child, shared that she appreciates Heather’s parenting style.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me,” stated the “Take a Bow” singer.

On March 16, Heather shared a screenshot of Rihanna’s Elle magazine interview on her Instagram account.

“OMG. Totally fan girling out!!!Thank you for the kind words @badgalriri ! You’re going to be an amazing Mom!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote the “RHOC” star in the post’s caption.

On a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Heather briefly spoke about Rihanna complimenting how she presents herself as a mother. She revealed that she sent the Elle magazine article to her family via their “group chat.”

“The kids were like, ‘oh my god, oh my god.’ And then Max totally calls me out, she’s like, ‘oh my god mom, you posted it? Like you are just the most uncool,’ like it was like that. I was like, ‘yes! Because that’s a once in a lifetime moment.’ You’re d*** right I’m going to post it,” stated Heather.

The 53-year-old went on to say that she had “no shame” when uploading the Instagram post and asserted that she was “fan-girling out like nobody’s business.”

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her ‘RHOC’ Return

During a February 2022 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Heather spoke about her decision to return to “RHOC” after being absent for five years. She explained that she did not intend to come back to the hit Bravo show.

“I really didn’t see the purpose in coming back. But when they called me, I laughed,” shared Heather.

The mother of four then referenced that Max is bisexual and Kat is a lesbian. She explained that she wanted to go on “RHOC” season 16 to possibly “open up other conversations in other people’s families” about having children in the LGBTQA+ community. She then clarified that she “had no idea that Katarina was going to talk about being a lesbian” on the Bravo series.

“I didn’t know that was going to happen, but I was so proud of her and glad that she felt comfortable to do that,” shared the reality television star.

