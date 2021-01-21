Below Deck Cast Member Caught Flirting With a Real Housewife

There may be a Bravo love crossover brewing. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe has been caught flirting with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fan favorite Heather Gay.

The two first virtually met on a Bravo star-studded holiday special of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Cohen asked about Gay’s love life, and he suggested that a fellow Bravo-lebrity may be interested. “Well Alex is here for you,” Cohen told her.

Radcliffe agreed saying, “I’m in, sign me up.” Gay also seemed down to flirt replying, “I’m all in. Take me below deck.”

Gay appeared on WWHL on a month later on Wednesday, January 20. When Cohen asked if the two were direct messaging on Instagram, Gay assured him they had made the next step. The RHOSLC star told Cohen that the two have gone from messaging to texting each other frequently.

Radcliffe & Gay Aren’t Afraid to Get Flirty in the Comment Section

Radcliffe and Gay haven’t been keeping their crushes secretive. During the latest episode of RHOSLC, the ladies took a girls trip to Las Vegas. While there, Jen Shah and Gay took a separate adventure for some private shopping. Gay posted a photo of herself with Shah on a counter. Radcliffe commented on the photo, “Dam I’m trying to go to Vegas then but leave the cameras at home…” with the peeping eyes emoji.

Gay posted a photo of herself with the caption written on the photo, “Aren’t we all Heather looking for the fairytale? But do they exist?” The deckhand suggested he could be her missing puzzle piece writing, “Boo you’re nuts I’m right here waiting.”

Radcliffe showed his flirty attitude with Gay on a Bravo post as well. Bravo posted a photo of Gay with fellow Real Housewives Whitney Rose and Kary Britt. “Who’s the [fox emoji] in the camo…@heathergay,” Radcliffe commented, with more eye emojis.

Gay Is Open About Her Dating Life

RHOSLC fans have followed Gay through the season as she tries to find love. Gay was previously married in the Mormon church to her daughters’ father, but the two got a divorce. After the show initially aired, Gay said that her ex-husband wasn’t a fan of the show, but he slightly altered his opinion.

“To see me kind of come out to the girls and talk about the divorce, and seeing that raw side of my emotions, he reached out and texted me and was really kind and just said it was hard for me, too,” Gay told ET. “Kind of an apology, or just an acknowledgment, and I think that was hugely positive, ’cause we don’t speak of things. We don’t discuss things.”

During the latest episode, Shah set her up with one her husband’s friends, Keith “Big Daddy.” Shah and her husband took out the two for a double date, but sparks weren’t flying. Gay admitted that the two didn’t hit it off, but she’s open to meeting more of her friends’ friends.

“I would like them to cast a love interest for 12 weeks,” she told ET. “I would like to feel like someone is in love with me for 12 weeks, and I wanna make out and go on dates on camera and then have them shipped off to a soap opera in Venezuela or something later, you know? I don’t care.”

READ NEXT: Austen Kroll’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know