Former RHOBH Star Reveals She ‘Wants to Get to the Bottom of’ Real Housewives Storyline

A Real Housewives alum wants to get the scoop on a current storyline, but the main person involved in it appears to be dodging her.

In a Q&A on her Instagram story in late December 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp said a star from another Bravo city stopped following her podcast, but that she wants to get in touch with her to set the record straight on her confusing storyline.

Teddi Mellencamp Says “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Star Heather Gay Has Some Explaining to Do

While answering fan questions, Mellencamp responded to a follower who asked her to who she would like to have on her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast that has turned her down for a guest spot. Mellencamp had no problem naming someone, most likely because of past things she said about her on the pod.

“I don’t know if she’s turned us down or she just had to wait till after the reunion but she did unfollow us,” Mellencamp said. “But I really want to get to the bottom of Heather Gay’s black eye, so I would like to have her on, sooner rather than later.”

“I’m gonna tag her right now,” Mellencamp added of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star. “Heather, send me a DM. I know you’re annoyed but there are some things you did this year that were annoying that we had to talk about.”

On December 2, 2002, after talking about Gay’s feuds with co-stars Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow on her podcast, Mellencamp teased on Instagram, “One Housewife just unfollowed us. Listen and guess who?” Days later, she clarified who unfollowed her on the podcast. “She is the one that unfollowed us last week,” Mellencamp said of Gay, adding, “It’s a shame, because you’re only as good as your last week’s episode.”

Since that time, Gay’s mysterious black eye storyline has left viewers hanging.

Fans Are Frustrated By Heather Gay’s RHOSLC Black Eye Storyline

On a December 2022 episode of RHOSLC, Gay turned up with an unexplained black eye during a cast trip to San Diego. After the injury was inexplicably shown, a “To be Continued” teaser flashed onscreen. During the December 21, 2022 RHOSCL episode, “White Lies and Black Eyes,” the Beauty Lab + Laser founder repeatedly dodged questions from her co-stars — and in a confessional – about how she got the black eye. She did tell co-star Jen Shah that she didn’t “want to get anyone in trouble,” then later told producers she was trying to protect “herself.”

Gay told Us Weekly she is “waiting with the rest of America” to see how the black eye scene plays out on camera, but she does know how it happened.

According to a screenshot shared by Reality Blurb, Gay responded to a fan on Instagram with, “Perhaps the answer is in my book ‘Bad Mormon’ hitting the shelves Feb. 7.”

RHOSLC fans were not happy. On Twitter, one viewer wrote, “After watching this ‘black eye’ storyline line being drug out for weeks a month now I think it was all a ploy by [Heather Gay] to help boost her book sales after she made reference to it on the show.”

“Can whoever reads [Heather Gay’s] book 1st plz tell us how she got that d*** black eye, coz you know d*** well I ain’t buying it,” another wrote.

