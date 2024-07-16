‘Real Housewives’ Star Poses For Jaw-Dropping Book Cover & Fans Can’t Get Over It

Heather Gay is baring all in her new book.

In July 2024, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star announced she would publish a follow-up to her 2023 tell-all “Bad Mormon.”

In a social media post, the 50-year-old Bravo star shared the cheeky cover of the book, and the pic had some fans taken aback.

Gay’s second book, titled “Good Time Girl,” will be released on December 3, 2024.

Heather Gay Bared Her Belly & ‘Flashed’ Fans on the Cover of Her New Book

In an Instagram post on July 15, the cover of Gay’s new book showed her pulling up a white tank top and showing off her toned stomach. The Bravo star’s bare breasts were covered by the title of the book as she smiled slyly.

In the caption to the post, Gay announced her new memoir. “Honor Code, whaaatt??!!??” the former Mormon wrote. “I’m excited to announce my second book, Good Time Girl. This book goes where Bad Mormon was afraid to and offers the Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots! on life, love, and most importantly second chances.”

Gay’s RHOSLC co-stars reacted to the news—and the “racy” cover.

“ANOTHER BEST SELLER IN THE MAKING💣💣💣” wrote pal Angie Katsanevas. “I am not a reader but with a cover like this and an author who has brought me so much laughter and tears of joy l’m preordering now. Congratulations Heather. I’ve never been so excited about a book♥️♥️♥️”

“Congrats ❤❤❤ GTG,” added Lisa Barlow.

Other fans reacted to how great Gay looked in her cover photo.

“Heather you look AMAZING 👑 can’t wait to read,” came one comment.

“Okayyyyyyyyy!!! My girl Heather !!! And can we talk about how great you look on this book cover!? 😍😍😍.” another fan asked.

“Oh [expletive] you look SO GOOD 😍🔥,” another wrote.

Gay looks a lot different than she did when she first joined RHOSLC in 2020. The Beauty Lab + Laser founder has been vocal about her weight loss with the assistance of prescription medications.

In March 2024, she told ABC News’ “Impact x Nightline” that she felt “pressure” to lose weight as everyone around her began to get thinner. She also admitted, “I’ve sold out. It’s disappointing and sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie. Because it is better not to be overweight.”

Heather Gay Explained Her New Book Cover, Which Is Very Different From the ‘Bad Mormon’ Cover

While Gay’s first book shared details about her departure from the Mormon church, the new tell-all will include stories that the Bravo TV personality was previously afraid to share.

Gay told People magazine that she has always been a “Good Time Girl,” but hid that part of her personality. “Now, with time and distance, I’m able to reflect on funny escapades I once thought I’d be too ashamed to ever share,” she told the outlet.

“This book goes where Bad Mormon was afraid to,” she added. “And while I won’t be flashing the audience any time soon, the cover is a nod to the girl I might’ve been in college and to the parts of me now that I’m finally ready to embrace.”

Gay previously teased plans for her second book in a season 4 RHOSLC episode. According to BravoTV.com, while reflecting on “Bad Mormon” she said in a confessional, “I can’t believe that someone asked me to write a book; I can’t believe that people read the book; I can’t believe that people loved the book, and I don’t want it to end.”

“I want to keep doing this, and I want to write a second book, and I want to write a third book,” the RHOSLC OG added. “And I want to keep exploring, like, who I am and why I feel the way I do, and hope that it reaches other people, too.”