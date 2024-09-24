Heather Gay Questions RHOSLC Newcomer’s ‘Energy’

Heather Gay has an issue with “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” newcomer Bronwyn Newport.

In a sneak peek scene from the second season 5 episode, titled, “Walking a Tightrope,” Gay was seen on a friendly road trip to a Wendy’s drive-thru with Newport and Lisa Barlow. But when talk turned to Whitney Rose’s dramatic exit from Barlow’s “Besos” party, Newport disagreed with Gay’s suggestion that the group ganged up on her third cousin.

“No, it didn’t seem like a gang up to me,” Newport said. “Because it felt like the way it, like, kept ratcheting up was Whitney. The whole like, ‘Do you want to see a healed Whitney?’ I was like, did we practice this in the mirror at home? Like little tears were eeking out. I was laughing so hard. I was like, it’s just so trite, I can’t.”

In a confessional, Gay reacted to Newport making fun of Rose. As a photo of former RHOSLC star Monica Garcia flashed onscreen with a thunder sound effect, Gay said of Newport, “This is the type of energy that’s burned me in the past. And I feel very wary of someone who has such strong, harsh opinions about people that they’re just meeting for the first time.”

Fans Reacted to Heather Gay’s Comment About Bronwyn Newport

Fans had a big reaction to Gay’s commentary on Newport. Some felt she had no business questioning the newcomer’s character given her own past behavior.

“But she trusted Jen Shah? Lol,” one Instagram follower asked, referencing Gay’s former friend. Shah is serving time in prison for charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, according to CNN.

“She has a lot of nerve,” another wrote of Gay.

“So now Heather want to be detective to the new girls, like she did Monica,” another wrote on YouTube.

Others called out the flashback of Garcia months after she was let go from the Bravo reality show upon the discovery that she was the mastermind of the troll Instagram account Reality Von Tease. The burner account tormented the RHOSLC cast for years. Garcia was not asked back for season 5 after Gay exposed her in the season 4 finale.

“If they didn’t want film with Monica, why are they keep bringing her name up and showing her,” one fan wanted to know.

“If they’re going to use clips of Monica in every episode they might as well just bring her back,” another chimed in.

“Heather- Monica is her whole storyline like move on,” added another.

Bronwyn Newport Fired Back at Heather Gay

Fans first saw Gay talking about Newport in the RHOSLC trailer released in August. During Newport’s introduction to the show, Gay said in a confessional, “Bronwyn is not here to make friends, and I don’t trust her.”

According to Reality Tea, Newport responded via her Instagram stories after the RHOSLC trailer aired. “Yes, I always am [here to make friends]. But I go hard (especially with my looks) that can be for you OR against you, your choice…” she wrote.

In September 2024, Newport reacted to Gay’s plug for the RHOSLC premiere—and her upcoming book “Good Time Girl.” “You read me for filth so many times, maybe I should read your new book?!?!” Newport commented on Gay’s post.

Newport joined the RHOSLC cast by way of her friendship with Barlow, per her official bio on BravoTV.com, “Raised Mormon, Bronwyn was excommunicated from the church when she got pregnant while attending BYU,” Newport’s bio reads.

According to People magazine, Garcia was raised Mormon and married in the temple. She was excommunicated from the church for having an affair with her brother-in-law. Gay also left the Mormon church after joining RHOSLC.