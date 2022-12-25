Real Housewives Star Posts ‘Stunning’ Christmas Photos With Her 3 Daughters

A star from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” shared photos of her family for the holidays.

On December 19, 2022, RHOSLC alum Heather Gay posted a series of family pics to Instagram, and fans couldn’t believe how grown up her daughters have become three seasons after they were first introduced on the Bravo reality show.

Heather Gay Shared Several Photos as She Posed With Her Daughters in Front of a Fireplace

Gay is divorced and shares three teen daughters, Ashley, Georgia, and Annabelle, with her ex-husband, Billy. But the Beauty Lab + Laser owner’s kids aren’t shown much on the Bravo reality show as she deals with drama with her co-stars in Salt Lake City.

For Christmas 2022, Gay shared new family photos on Instagram. In the pics, her daughters wore coordinating black outfits as they posed alongside her in front of a mantle decorated with glass trees.

“These Gays are trying to murder me,” the Bravo star captioned the post before including the hashtags #HomeFortheHolidays and #TeenageGirls.

Fans reacted to Gay’s family photos, with some joking that the foursome is giving off “Kardashian vibes.”

“STUNNING,” wrote “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton.

“The girls are SO grown up and beautiful! Time is a thief!” another fan wrote to Gay.

“Stunning strong women,” another wrote.

Gay also posted an Instagram video that featured more photos of her daughters, including some solo shots of each girl. “Hold the ones you love close this holiday season,” she captioned the pics.

On Christmas Eve, the Real Housewives star posted a photo of her and her girls in matching red Christmas pajamas.

Heather Gay Said She & Her Daughters are “The 4 Musketeers”

In November 2020, Gay told Bustle she has “100 percent custody” of her daughters and that her ex-husband pays for everything. “Our co-parenting is I do the work, and he pays the bills,” she said of the “amicable” arrangement. At the time, eldest daughter Ashley was 17, middle daughter Georgia was 14, and youngest child Annabelle was 13. Gay also said that she and her daughters are like “the four musketeers.”

“They’re 100% supportive and kind of caretake me as much as I’m their mom,” she said.

While her daughters aren’t seen frequently on RHOSLC, Gay previously told Heavy she cherished filming the show as a departure from the “menial” stuff she has to do as a single parent. “Filming was crazy fun,” she told Heavy after shooting season 1. “It was such a departure from my normal life, such a departure from, you know, carpool and kids and sack lunches, and all of the menial s*** we have to do as moms, it was awesome.”

In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live”, Gay admitted that her ex-husband wasn’t thrilled about her new status as a reality star – and as an excommunicated Mormon. “You know this isn’t how he wants the mother of his children to protect herself,” she said.

Gay will soon give fans an even deeper look into her life as a single mom with the release of her memoir, “Bad Mormon,” which is due out in February 2023. According to People, the book will explore Gay’s “challenges of raising three daughters as a single mother, her current views of God and religion, and living her life in the spotlight on RHOSLC.”

