A ‘Real Housewives’ Stars’ 2012 DUI Arrest Has Surfaced

A DUI arrest of a “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star has surfaced just as the show has begun airing its season 2 reunion.

According to The Sun, who obtained court papers, Heather Gay was arrested and charged with a DUI at 1 am on July 1, 2012, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Heavy has made a public records request to obtain records pertaining to Gay’s arrest.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heather Gay Refused a Breathalyzer Test & Was Arrested on Suspicion of a DUI

The court documents indicate that the officer “could smell alcohol and asked Ms. Gay if she has been drinking,” According to The Sun. She responded by admitting to “a few sips with friends” and advising the officer she “had a prescription for Adderall.”

According to the outlet, she “refused a breathalyzer test and was arrested.” Once at the police station blood was drawn and “revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.06 and a positive result for amphetamines.”

The legal blood alcohol limit in Utah is .05 percent, according to the Utah Department of Motor Vehicles.

Gay plead not guilty “to the DUI and misdemeanor traffic charge” according to the outlet. She then filed a motion to “suppress” the blood test saying the test “exceeded the scope of the search warrant by instructing the toxicologist to search for amphetamines in her blood where the search warrant states ‘specifically, the substance alcohol,’ thus suggesting that alcohol was the sole item to be tested.”

That motion was denied, according to The Sun.

Gay’s DUI charges were “reduced to reckless driving and she was found guilty” her second charge, pertaining to the amphetamines, was dropped, the outlet reported.

According to The Sun, Gay was sentenced to 180 days but 178 days “would be suspended” and her two remaining days would be swapped for “48 hours of community service in lieu of the two days in jail.” She also paid a $600 fine and underwent 364 days of probation and was “ordered to attend the LIVE MADD Victim Impact Panel.”

Heavy reached out to Gay for comment.

Lisa Barlow Revealed Heather Gay’s DUI Arrest on the First Part of the Three-Part ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Reunion

On February 27, 2022, part 1 of the three-part RHOSLC reunion aired on Bravo. In addition to the drama surrounding Jen Shah’s arrest and the absence of Mary Cosby, Lisa Barlow and Gay got into it.

While in a heated exchange, Barlow revealed Gay’s arrest.

“What about your DUI?” Barlow responded when Gay said she had dirt on Barlow she was not revealing.

“I don’t have one, look it up!” Gay replied back to Barlow.

“Yes you do!” Barlow said. “I did look it up. Yes you do, you’re a liar.”

Gay’s main storyline on the show has been her struggles leaving the Mormon church. On October 20, 2021, Gay revealed a new book “Bad Mormon” will be coming out “next summer.”

“I was raised Mormon but now I’m raising a glass of champagne and writing all about it!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited to share my full story with you in my book BAD MORMON, coming next summer! Preorder YOUR copy TODAY through the link in my bio and stay tuned for the cover!”

