Heather Gay Shares She Is ‘Jealous’ of Mary Cosby’s Behavior

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay shared she is “jealous” of her co-star Mary Cosby’s behavior.

During an appearance on the September 26 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Gay addressed that Cosby, who returned to the series after a one-year absence, repeatedly refused to participate in cast activities during RHOSLC season 4. For instance, she decided to go to McDonald’s, instead of a Palm Springs bar. She also opted out of participating in trust exercises with her co-stars in season 4, episode 4. When Andy Cohen asked Gay, “Do you think it was unfair of Mary to just want to stay in the van during trust exercises,” the “Bad Mormon” author revealed that she is envious of Cosby’s ability to seemingly do what she pleases during the production of RHOSLC.

“I’m always jealous of Mary’s ability to get away with it. I would love a McDonald’s run with Mary,” said Gay.

In the same “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode, Gay also revealed that she was not offended when Cosby found her voice irritating in RHOSLC season 4.

“It’s one of the nicest things Mary has ever said about me, so I took it. I took it,” said the mother of three.

Whitney Rose Discussed Mary Cosby’s Return in September 2023

Whitney Rose shared her thoughts about Cosby’s RHOSLC return in a September 2023 interview on “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She stated that Cosby’s behavior has not changed on the show, despite her brief hiatus. In addition, when playing a game called “Rose and Thorn,” Rose shared what she believes are Cosby’s positive and negative attributes. The 36-year-old revealed she enjoys her sense of fashion and noted that “she has great one-liners.” The reality television personality stated, however, that she thinks Cosby can be unkind.

“Her thorn is that she’s mean. She’s mean,” stated the RHOSLC star.

While speaking to Us Weekly in September 2023, Rose stated that she “was just shocked to see Mary” when she came back for RHOSLC season 4. She clarified she was pleased to have another chance to co-star with the 50-year-old again because “things ended so abruptly.”

“I did not like how they ended,” said the mother of two.

Rose also shared that she wants Cosby to be more transparent about her personal life.

“I feel like with Mary, there’s a lot out online about her, a lot out there, but we never get to hear her side and it’s my friend, I want her to be able to speak her truth,” said the reality television star.

Lisa Barlow & Meredith Marks Shared Their Thoughts About Mary Cosby

In a September 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Lisa Barlow shared she enjoyed having Cosby back on the series.

“Mary always brings some comedy to every single situation and you never know if she’s joking or jabbing, but she’s super direct and sometimes I’m like ‘Okay, I agree with that.’ There’s other times that I don’t. But I think it’s fun to have her back,’” said Barlow.

Meredith Marks shared similar comments in a separate September 2023 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” episode. She stated that she and Cosby had “stayed in communication” following her RHOSLC season 2 exit. The jewelry designer also shared she appreciated that Cosby brought comedic relief to RHOSLC season 4.

“Having her back is great because she brings an element of humor in the most unexpected times, and the most unexpected ways, and you’re just like ‘Wait what?’ And that lightens things a lot. And you know, she’s very candid and she’s very honest with her opinions,” said the RHOSLC star.