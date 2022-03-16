RHOSLC Star Hit With Backlash for Defending Jen Shah

Heather Gay doesn’t care if Jen Shah is innocent or guilty—and fans are confused as to why. The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star made a bold declaration about her friend on the third and final part of the season 2 reunion that aired on Sunday, March 13.

Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a nationwide telemarketing scam that targeted elderly people, according to CNN. Shah has maintained she is innocent, and she even released “Not Guilty” merch ahead of her July 2022 trial, according to Us Weekly.

Heather Gay Said She Doesn’t Care if Jen Shah is Guilty of Crimes

Heather Gay has been by Jen Shah’s side throughout her legal drama. At the RHOSLC reunion, several co-stars revealed they didn’t know what to believe regarding Shah’s case. Even Meredith Marks, one of Shah’s biggest opponents, said she hopes she is innocent and doesn’t go to jail. Reunion host Andy Cohen pointed out that Shah’s partner, Smith, changed his plea to “guilty,” which doesn’t look good for Shah. He also noted that the conviction rate of the New York District Attorney is 95 percent.

But during the reunion, Gay revealed she has Shah’s “back” no matter what.

“I love Jen. I don’t care if she’s guilty or not,” Gay said during the reunion, per Page Six. “I believe her, too. And I want the best for her and her family and I’ll be in court every day and I will fight for her. She’s in the fight of her life.”

But on social media, some fans took issue with Gay’s dedication to her Bravo bestie.

“Shame on Heather for saying she doesn’t care if Jen Shah is found guilty of stealing millions of dollars from vulnerable, elderly people!” one viewer tweeted.

“So Heather doesn’t care if Jen is guilty?” another outraged viewer asked. “Jen lied to everyone and also screwed over so many elderly& vulnerable people (if guilty). I truly could NOT stay friends with some1 who not only lied to me about their innocence, but also messed with people’s money.”

“I loved Heather but just lost respect for her when she said she doesn’t care if Jen is guilty of the crime or not. I mean girl if she is guilty that means she is a horrible person. What she is accused of doing wrong,” another agreed.

“That says a lot,” another chimed in. “So [Heather Gay] doesn’t care if #jenshah scammed grandparents out of their retirement funds and left them with nothing. Good to know. #unfollowHeatherGay And I’m not even saying Jen is guilty. This is about Heather.”

“No!!! Especially when there are victims. This isn’t a victimless crime. Heather is on the road to being canceled,” came an Instagram comment.

Others pointed out that Gay’s comment doesn’t mean she “doesn’t care” if Shah committed the crimes.

“I think it’s just poor language choice,” one commenter noted. “I think she means she’ll support her friend no matter the outcome.”

Heather Gay Previously Admitted She Knew Jen Shah’s Business Practices Were ‘Unsavory’





Gay has admitted that she always knew Shah’s business practices weren’t on the up and up. During a September 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she revealed that she knew Shah’s businesses were shady, but never thought she was doing anything illegal.

“I knew her business was unsavory when I was her friend, so why would I change now that it’s public?” Gay said on the Bravo chatfest. “Jen was on my podcast and I asked her for, like, an hour, questions about her business, because I love business and I know how hard it is to make money in business. It doesn’t just flow. I never understood it, and I just assumed it was something that was right along the line of nothing I’d want to be involved in.”

“I didn’t know it was illegal,“ Gay added. “I didn’t think you’d go to prison for it. I would’ve said, ‘Babe, don’t do this. Your life is worth more than that.’”

