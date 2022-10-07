Real Housewife Addresses Reports Co-Star Was ‘Escorted’ Out of Country

Filming of season 3 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” took place in Thailand in the summer of 2022 and soon after, reports began trickling out about events that might have happened in the season.

One of these reports was a very strange one, with speculation circulating that Leah McSweeney was kicked out of Thailand after she “threw elephant dung at a castmate,” but the RHONY star denied that it happened, Page Six wrote. McSweeney’s co-star on RHUGT’s 3rd season, Heather Gay, addressed the report as well in an appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

Gay confirmed that the cast was actually “around elephant poop” but McSweeney didn’t get kicked out of Thailand for throwing it. “We were at an elephant sanctuary where the poop and the water that we blessed the elephants with was all mixed in,” the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star shared.

Gay said she could “assure” fans that the RHONY star didn’t get “escorted out” of Thailand. The RHOSLC cast member said when she heard that report going around, she wondered, “I’m like, ‘Do they escort you out of the country, like, across the border?’” she questioned with amusement.

Gay Said Filming RHUGT in Thailand Was ‘Incredible’ & the ‘Trip of a Lifetime’

Gay described the filming experience for RHUGT season 3 as “incredible.” The popular spinoff show’s 3rd season will feature Gay, McSweeney, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Whitney Rose and Porsha Williams.

Gay described her co-stars as “strong, confident, powerful” women and said the entire trip was a “trip of a lifetime.” The RHOSLC star told Page Six’s podcast hosts that she “couldn’t believe it was happening to me” and wanted to just take in every moment of being in Thailand surrounded by her co-stars.

The TV personality said of all her co-stars, she bonded with Dillard-Bassett from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” the most. She said she loves the “Drive Back” singer so much and she could “hang out” with her non-stop without issues. Gay laughed about being Dillard-Bassett’s “backup dancer” as the cast tried to get the RHOP star to sing as much as possible.

Gay Will Be Appearing on Another Bravo Show Soon

Gay is involved in several projects coming to Bravo fans’ screens soon. She is obviously one of the cast members on season 3 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” which just premiered on Bravo.

The reality star is also going to be on RHUGT’s 3rd season, which does not yet have a premiere date. The 1st season of RHUGT aired on Peacock from November to December 2021 while the 2nd season aired on the same network between June and July 2022.

Bravo fans will also be able to see Gay on their screens when the new “Below Deck” spinoff, Norway-based “Below Deck Adventure,” premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, November 1. The first look at the season showed that Gay will be one of the charter guests on board the motor yacht Mercury as an all-new “Below Deck” cast makes its debut.

