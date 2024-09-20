‘Real Housewives’ Star Addresses Rumors That Her Husband Cheats on Her

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow is addressing rumors that her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, whom she wed in 1999, has been unfaithful.

During an appearance on the September 11 episode of “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury’s Dear Media podcast, “Uncut and Uncensored,” Dubrow said the cheating rumors were referenced when the cast discussed her and her husband’s Disneyland paparazzi photos in RHOC season 18.

“Every few years — it comes up again this year on the show, not the cheating thing, but like the paparazzi photos, that people will say that he cheats on me,” said Dubrow.

Dubrow, who shares her four children, Maximillia “Max” Dubrow, Katarina “Kat” Dubrow, Nicholas “Nick” Dubrow, and Ace Dubrow, with her husband, denied the rumors. She also joked that she was upset no one has accused her of being unfaithful in her marriage.

“It’s like, we’re together 24/7. When is he cheating on me? And by the way, all right, I don’t look very good right now, but I’m cute! Why does no one ever think I’m cheating? I find that really offensive,” quipped Dubrow.

While recording the podcast episode, Dubrow said she would not remain in her marriage if her husband was unfaithful.

“I am a very secure, grown woman. And I would never stay in a relationship that wasn’t serving me. You know what I’m saying? Like I wouldn’t stay with someone for the children. And I wouldn’t. I would move on,” said Dubrow. “And also like the cheating thing, I told Terry before we ever got married, I’m like, ‘Look, if you ever want to cheat on me, you just better hope I never find out.'”

She also said she does not believe she “could ever overcome” an affair.

“I would feel like a private investigator. I would never be comfortable because — not my nuclear family — but to a relative of mine that happened when I was younger. And it really affected me. So I never understood people who cheat. Like just leave,” continued Dubrow while speaking to Stanbury.

Heather & Terry Dubrow Addressed the Cheating Rumors in 2022

During a joint interview with Access Hollywood in October 2022, Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow addressed the cheating rumors. Heather Dubrow suggested she believes someone started the rumors because “success breeds contempt.”

“You get to a certain level and unfortunately, there’s a lot of schadenfreude people out there that don’t want you to be happy,” said Heather Dubrow. “And want to hope that something bad is going on. Which makes me sad. But when you know your reality, and you know what your life is really like, you’ve just got to shut that stuff out.”

She went on to say she believes the rumors are “just silly.”

“It’s not the first time, and it probably will not be the last time, people make things up about us. But, again, it sort of goes with the territory,” said Heather Dubrow during the Access Hollywood interview.

Terry Dubrow also said he found the cheating rumors to be “ridiculous.”

Dr. Terry Dubrow Had a Serious Health Issue in 2023

Terry Dubrow suffered from a transient ischemic attack, also known as a mini-stroke, in August 2023. Heather Dubrow gave an update on his health in an August 2023 interview with Us Weekly.

“It was very scary and thank god he was okay. And what’s really great is what he has was so fixable. So he had a PFO [patent foramen ovale], which is basically a hole in your heart. So if you have some kind of clot in your lower extremities and it goes up, it crosses over between two sides of the heart and it can go up into the brain. But patched. Easy fix,” said Heather Dubrow to the publication.

She also said that the experience was “really scary.”

“I think I’m still in shock about the whole thing,” said the RHOC star.

In addition, she noted that she noticed her husband had slurred speech during his mini-stroke and insisted that he see a medical professional. She encouraged her fans to do the same if they notice their loved ones are exhibiting similar behavior.

“I cannot stress this enough that early intervention is the thing,” said Dubrow. “If you have a family member and you see someone slurring or becomes out of it for a while, you must get to a hospital. Because with this hole, had he thrown a second clot, it could have killed him. Only one in five people live from these kind of events. It’s terrifying.”