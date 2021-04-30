Real Housewife of NY Says Cast Member Assaulted Her

It looks like there’s some serious drama will ensue during the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

During an April 28, 2021 appearance on “Friends of Dorothy,” Heather Thomson claimed that she was “assaulted” while filming season 13. “I filmed a little bit and then I remembered why I left,” Thomson explained. “It’s just not how I want to spend my time. My whole DNA is about encouraging people and fixing things and making it better and that’s a bad thing on this show.”

Thomson continued, “I get assaulted this season on the show, believe it or not, but I’m fine… The show has changed a lot, breaking the fourth wall.”

Thomson was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons five through seven. The former star was set to return as a “friend of” for this upcoming season but quit midway through filming after an explosive trip to The Hamptons with the other ladies.

Thomson Had a Falling out With Leah McSweeney While Filming

Things didn’t end well when Thomson returned to film for season 13. In March, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Thomson quit filming after she got in a major fight with star Leah McSweeney. McSweeney first appeared on “The Real Housewives of New York” last season.

“Heather’s popular history with the old cast and the excitement about new cast member Eboni Williams prompted production to maneuver her return,” the source revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “Shortly after she arrived, Leah [McSweeney] and Heather butt heads. Their exchanges got messy and included some name-calling.”

The insider continued, “Heather could see Leah was acting up for the cameras and using behavior she considered demeaning and exploitative and frankly, crossed a line. Heather wanted no part of Leah so after she left that weekend Heather had no interest in continuing the season at all and stopped filming.”

McSweeney Took Shots at Thomson on Instagram

In a since-deleted Instagram story that was captured by Page Six in March, McSweeney clapped back at the reports about their feud.

“I don’t like women who s***-shame other women,” McSweeney wrote in an Instagram story the time. “Act morally superior to other women. Plastic surgery shame other women. Gossip about other women doing drugs when you know damn well they’ve done drugs also. And lastly I don’t like when white women call Black women ‘articulate’. Especially while acting like the queen of wokeness.”

In another since-deleted story, also captured by Page Six, McSweeney wrote, “This narrative that I bullied her off the show and she is a victim is so False. I typically wouldn’t say anything but it’s just so far from the truth that I must. Was also dealing with losing my grandmother during that time and I reached out to her to apologize for yelling at her and calling her a Karen.”

“The Real Housewives of New York” are set to return on Tuesday, May 4, at 9/8c on Bravo.

