Inside Why This ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Stopped Filming Mid-Season

As Real Housewives of New York star Heather Thomson once said, “A true New Yorker never backs down.” However, this time, it looks like she may have done just that.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Thomson stopped filming for the latest season of The Real Housewives of New York after an explosive fight with Leah McSweeney. Thomson was supposed to take on the role as a “friend of,” but didn’t seem to mesh well with some of the newest cast members, as she hadn’t been on the show since season seven.

“Heather’s popular history with the old cast and the excitement about new cast member Eboni Williams prompted production to maneuver her return,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “Shortly after she arrived, Leah [McSweeney] and Heather butt heads. Their exchanges got messy and included some name-calling.”

The source continued, “Heather could see Leah was acting up for the cameras and using behavior she considered demeaning and exploitative and frankly, crossed a line. Heather wanted no part of Leah so after she left that weekend Heather had no interest in continuing the season at all and stopped filming.”

Andy Cohen Said That There Is a ‘Benefit’ to Bringing Old Cast Members Back

During a November 2020 appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast, Andy Cohen confirmed Thomson’s return and seemed to support her new role on the show.

“You will be seeing Heather next season,” Cohen said while on the podcast. “At this point, Heather has now known these women for eight, nine [years]. She speaks their language. She’s not afraid to stand up to them. She knows them so there is a great benefit in bringing legacy cast members back.”

Thomson also admitted that she does like being on the show from time to time. “I really like dropping in on the show,” Thomson said to HollywoodLife during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live in November. “Since I left, I’ve been back. I left [after Season 7], but I never really left. I always like to touch base with the ladies and [now there’s] all this intrigue about [my] big return.”

Season 13 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Is Almost Here

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York will be premiering on May 4, and it seems like the ladies will be dishing out their fair share of drama. Aside from the brewing feud between Heather Thomson and Leah McSweeney, in the recently dropped trailer for the season, Sonja Morgan can be seen getting into it with many of her castmates. In one scene, the show’s producers have to bust down Morgan’s door to her hotel room on a cast trip. New cast member Eboni K. Williams also goes at it with Ramona Singer.

This upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York will feature Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Eboni K. Williams. Bershan Shaw and Heather Thomson will also be featured.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Sounds Off on Erika Jayne’s Divorce & Legal Battle