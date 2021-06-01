Heather Thomson’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

Heather Thomson Net worth: $10 million

Holla! Heather Thomson is back on “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Thomson is making a return to the franchise during this season to join the ladies for a trip to The Hamptons. The last time fans saw her on their screens was during season seven, where she famously feuded with Aviva Drescher. During Thomson’s time on “The Real Housewives of New York,” the star gave viewers a glimpse into her life in New York City, her second home in The Berkshires, and her business.

So, where does all of her money come from?

Here’s what you need to know about Heather Thomson’s net worth:

1. Thomson Sold Her Business, ‘Yummie Tummie’

While Thomson was a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York,” she owned a shapewear line called Yummie Tummie. Viewers watched as she developed her business, went to photoshoots, and even hosted a runway show. However, it looks like Yummie Tummie is no longer. “I sold Yummie [Tummie],” Thomson revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in July 2020. It is unclear how much the brand sold for.

However, according to a report from Women’s Wear Daily in 2017, Thomson had tried to remove the company’s current chief executive officer, Eric Rothfeld, from the business in a formal lawsuit filed in 2015. According to the outlet, Rothfeld has a 49 percent stake in Yummie Tummie but has since rebranded it to “Yummie” after Thomson left.

“When the company focused on the personality, there was much less focus on the product,” Rothfeld told WWD at the time. “There hasn’t been any rebranding for more than five years and we thought things were looking tired and old. We needed to build a new platform for ourselves.”

2. Thomson Has a Podcast Called ‘In My Heart With Heather Thomson’

As viewers have already heard about during this season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Thomson has a podcast called In My Heart With Heather Thomson. Thomson launched her podcast in September 2020, and has hosted a plethora of guests since then, including fellow “Real Housewives” stars like D’Andra Simmons and Carole Radziwill.

Although it’s unclear exactly how much Thomson makes from her new podcast, other podcasters, such as Dax Shepard, earn up to $9 million per year, according to Forbes.

3. Thomson Earned Money by Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Of course, Thomson also earned money by appearing as a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons five through seven. According to Celebrity Net Worth, when Thomson was a part of the franchise, she earned $175 thousand per season.

However, it doesn’t seem like Thomson is going to have an easy time coming back this season. During an April 2021 appearance on the Friends of Dorothy podcast, the star revealed that she didn’t get along with some of the ladies.

“People were interested in putting me down, dragging me down and showing me who is the queen bee,” Thomson admitted while appearing on the podcast. “I just don’t have time for that stuff. It’s the new girl who was intimidated and wanted to show who’s the queen bee.”

4. Thomson Is a Keynote Speaker

Per Thomson’s website, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star also works as a keynote speaker, and she has given speeches to various Fortune 500 companies.

“I take a unique approach to leadership, teamwork, trust and adversity messaging, against extraordinarily challenging landscapes,” Thomson wrote on her site. “Using vivid images and thrilling video from my climbs. I’ve extracted these themes not only because they are the most impactful and thought-provoking but also because they are the most relatable and applicable for every audience in both their business and personal lives.”

5. Thomson Owns a Second Home

In addition to her apartment in New York City, Thomson also has a second home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts. During season five of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Thomson took the women there for a weekend getaway, which Ramona Singer famously left by private plane.

Although it’s unknown exactly how much Thomson and her husband, Jonathan Schindler, bought the house for, the home has multiple bedrooms and is right near the water. “It’s a wonderful place to raise kids and enjoy the outdoors,” Thomson told Millennium Magazine in 2013.

