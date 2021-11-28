Heather Thomson Claims RHONY Storylines Are ‘Forced’ and ‘Contrived’

This mama is not holding back.

During a recent interview with Page Six, Heather Thomson spilled all the tea on the behind-the-scenes of “The Real Housewives of New York,” claiming that the storylines are “forced and contrived,” and more.

“The authenticity is missing,” Thomson recalled while talking about costar Sonja Morgan’s “proposal” from Harry Dubin during season six. “The women were self-producing, and many storylines were forced and contrived. Fake storylines with a ring that was pulled off of somebody’s finger two seconds before. Borrowed to make this fake engagement.”

During the interview, Thomson also spoke about her experience returning for season 13.

“There was some [camaraderie] when I [first joined the cast],” Thomson told the outlet. “And when I came back … there was no camaraderie. It was …. everybody out for themselves. I only filmed for one weekend. It was at Ramona’s house in the Hamptons. They put me in the basement. I was by myself and I was ambushed … They held me in the car for two hours while the other women got dressed and ready for the party.”

Thomson was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 5-7, and made a second debut for a few episodes during season 13.

Thomson Also Slammed the Network During the Interview

During the interview with Page Six, not only did Thomson slam her costars, but she also slammed the network, calling Bravo a “machine.”

“Generally speaking, the women that join the show are not self-absorbed, catty, horrible people,” Thomson told Page Six. “They’re birds in gilded cages. They go in there with the right intention, but then you get sucked into this system of what the viewers want. These women are part of a machine that has awarded them and fed them for outrageous behavior. It’s a career. It’s their check. And they don’t have other jobs outside of it. And so you become a product of the environment of what the fan is looking for.”

Thomson continued, “You can’t really talk about the people without talking about the system. Everybody has culpability in this … the viewers, the network, the women on the show. We’re all complicit.”

Thomson’s Friend and Former Costar Also Ripped the ‘Bravo Machine’

Thomson isn’t the only former “Real Housewives of New York” star who has labeled the Bravo network as a “machine.” During an April 2021 podcast appearance, Carole Radziwill also went off on the network, echoing some of Thomson’s sentiments.

“A lot of things happened the last season…I was arguing about everything,” Radziwill said on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast about her exit from the show in 2018. “I was very upset [with] the way production was handling it. It’s a toxic environment. It was what I called the Bravo machine. They hated when I said that. I think I’m like forbidden to say those two words.”

Radziwill also spoke about her friend Dorinda Medley. and how she felt about the show. “It was really bothering [Dorinda] because she was laying it all on the line,” Radziwill said of Medley’s behavior during season 12. “There are people on the show that just aren’t really honest about what’s going on with their life. Again, it’s part of getting caught up in the machine of creating a storyline.”

