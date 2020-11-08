A Former Real Housewife Is Coming Back

Holla, because Andy Cohen just confirmed that Heather Thomson is returning to The Real Housewives of New York!

During a recent November 4 appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast with Danny Pellegrino, Cohen revealed that this former Real Housewives of New York star will be back for Season 13, which they are currently filming. “You will be seeing Heather next season,” Cohen said during the podcast, according to Reality Blurb. “At this point, Heather has now known these women for eight, nine [years]. She speaks their language. She’s not afraid to stand up to them. She knows them so there is a great benefit in bringing legacy cast members back.”

Thomson appeared on The Real Housewives of New York during seasons 5-7. Thomson made friends with many members of the cast, including Carole Radziwill, but also had drama with others like Ramona Singer. Thomson is married to a man named Jonathan Schindler, and they have two children, Jax and Ella.

Thomson Has Been Spotted Filming for Season 13

Before Cohen confirmed that Thomson would be back on The Real Housewives of New York, rumors started to swirl after some of the other castmembers had posted pictures on social media with her. On October 20, Ramona Singer posted a photo on Instagram that she was having lunch with Thomson and Luann de Lesseps. In the caption, Singer wrote, “Great lunch today with the girls.”

On October 25, a Real Housewives fan on Twitter wrote that they saw Thomson filming in The Hamptons with the cast. The user wrote, “Currently witnessing an all cast filming of RHONY in the Hamptons and I’m shaking. FYI – Heather Thompson is present. She’s back.” Around the same time of the Tweet, many of the Real Housewives of New York cast posted Instagram photos from The Hamptons, like Leah McSweeney, who posed with new castmember Eboni Williams at an oyster farm.

Thomson Previously Said That Her Third Year on the Show Felt Like ‘The End’

In 2015, Thomson revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she wouldn’t be returning for another season of The Real Housewives of New York, mainly because she didn’t have much time for it anymore. “The reality of it that I just can’t do it anymore,” Thomson said to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I have to focus on the things that are really, really important in my life and that’s my family and my business. While I’m filming the show I also am running a multi-million dollar business, and it takes away a lot of my time from the company.”

Thomson continued, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that her third season felt like the end for her. “My third year I kind of figured out where I was with the women. There was a beginning, middle and end for everything, and for me, that was the end. The opportunity, the experience — it was all amazing while it lasted, but, again … the third time was the charm for me.”

During the interview, Thomson also said that she had “no regrets” about appearing on the franchise.

