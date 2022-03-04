Heidi Montag Wants to Join West Coast ‘Real Housewives’ Cast

Heidi Montag is no stranger to reality television, but her time on the small screen has come to a halt after MTV decided to cancel “The Hills” reboot after two seasons.

In January 2022, the network confirmed that “The Hills: New Beginnings” wouldn’t be coming back. It’s finale episode aired in August 2021, according to E! News.

“On to the next chapter… the rest is still unwritten,” Montag captioned an Instagram post just after news of the cancellation was reported. According to her IMDb page, Montag doesn’t have any official upcoming project in 2022, however, she may have her eye on another television show of the reality variety.

Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, live in Pacific Palisades, California, with their son, Gunner. Montag lives in Los Angeles County, and she is apparently open to joining the cast of a “Real Housewives” franchise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Montag Shared a Poll Asking Fans if She Should Be on ‘Housewives’

Someone sent Montag a message suggesting that she join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and she was totally all over it. A short while later, she took to Twitter to ask the world if they’d want to see her on a “Housewives” franchise — and she tagged Bravo for good measure.

“Who wants me to be on the #housewives?” Montag tweeted, adding a poll. Out of 1,250 votes, only 57% of social media users said they wanted the former “Laguna Beach” start to appear on “Housewives.”

Who wants me to be on the #housewives ? @BravoTV — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) February 28, 2022

“OMG yes,” one person tweeted in response to Montag’s poll.

“Absolutely!!!!” another tweet read.

“We all do. The time is now,” another Twitter user wrote.

Montag’s Name Has Come Up Amongst Fans Talking About New Potential ‘Housewives’

Montag is only 35-years-old, which would make her one of the youngest cast members if she were to join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” or “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” And, believe it or not, fans of the respective shows have brought up the possibility of the former reality star joining one of the shows — either as a “friend” or a full-time Housewife.

“Unpopular opinion i guess but i was just thinking this! i’m rewatching the hills right now because that’s how bored quarantine has had me.. anyways i was watching last night and my [roommate] asked if Heidi ever became a housewife and all i could think is how much of an amazing shit show she and Spencer would be to watch. not sure she’d quite fit in with the BH or OC ladies though,” one Redditor commented on a thread in 2021.

“No thank you. I don’t think she is really housewife material. I personally don’t like how they bring on ‘famous’ people recycled off of other shows,” someone else wrote.

“I would personally love to see Heidi on the show. I’m sure I’ll put down voted to Oblivion! People may hate her and Spencer but they managed to keep their relationship for over a decade including losing all their money, yes because of stupidity, but they still came out on the other side and I think that’s pretty admirable,” another social media user commented on a thread in January 2022.

“Most normal couples don’t last that long but somehow Heidi and Spencer have. I would love to see them cast,” another comment read.

READ NEXT: Gia Giudice’s Salary Causing Rift With Joe Gorga? Former RHONJ Villain Stirs the Pot