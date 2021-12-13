‘The Hills’ Star Shares Cryptic Tweet About Joining ‘Real Housewives’

Heidi Montag shared a cryptic message on social media.

On Twitter, “The Hills” star posted a confusing comment that had fans wondering what she was up to as her MTV reality show remains on hiatus.

Montag, 35, was a star on the original “Hills” series from 2006 to 2010, per IMDb, and in 2018 she returned for the franchise’s “New Beginnings” spinoff.” Montag has also appeared on several other reality shows, including “I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here, “Marriage Boot Camp, “ and the UK version of “Celebrity Big Brother.” But now she seems to have her eye on Bravo’s biggest franchise.

“I can’t believe they will never let me be a housewife…. #bravo,” Montag tweeted. on December 10, 2021.

Fans Reacted to Heidi Montag’s Cryptic Tweet

Montag’s followers didn’t know what to make of Montag’s tweet. She did not reply to fans who asked her “why” she tweeted about not being on “The Real Housewives” franchise.

“How to say ‘please cast me’ without saying ‘please cast me,” one Twitter user wrote.

“She’s just trying to start the conversation,” another agreed.

Others said Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, have a bad habit of “trashing” shows they’ve been on.

“Spencer would try to make the show all about him and his crystal business,” tweeted one follower. “Maybe stop trashing all of the shows you’ve been on after the fact and they would consider it?”

“If they wanted you, they would’ve asked. You can’t burn bridges and expect folks to want to do business with you,” another agreed.

“You and your guys don’t make enough,” another wrote.

Another fan wanted to know why people were being so “mean” about the thought of Montag possibly joining the Bravo reality franchise.

“Like we weren’t given worse additions throughout the years (Kelly Dodd, LaToya, Eden Sassoon, etc.)”, the fan tweeted. “I mean we have one that stole money from infants and another that stole from the elderly.”

“Heidi would be perfect!!!!” another agreed. “Come on Bravo omgosh get rid of some of your many Duds for this Diamond!! Seriously.”

“Just ask @Andy,” another fan wrote to Montag. “Are you going for #RHOC or #RHOBH?”

Andy Cohen Shot Down Heidi Montag’s Chances of Getting a RHOBH Diamond More Than a Decade Ago

It’s doubtful that Montag has been in any kind of talks about joining the Housewives in recent years. Back in 2011, then-Bravo programming director Andy Cohen reacted to a Radar Online report that claimed that Montag and her husband were “in talks” with producers for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

When a fan tweeted to Cohen that, “Spencer Pratt says he and Heidi want to be on RHOBH. Is there any way you would consider that??,” the Bravo bigwig did not hold back.

“Hell no,” Cohen tweeted at the time.

Cohen also spoke out against the couple, dubbed Speidi, on his late-night show “Watch What Happens Live” – and he was harsh.

“Professionally, I’m not supposed to discuss any negotiations so I have to parse my words here,” Cohen said about the rumor that Montag was in talks to become a Housewife, according to People. “That trash is delusional and I would sooner stab … knives into my own eyes than see her on this network.”

“But good news, Heidi, you’re on my show tonight,” Cohen added during the 2011 broadcast. “Because you’re the Jackhole of the Week.”

