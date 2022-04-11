News Anchor Rumored to Be Joining New RHONY Cast

The “Real Housewives of New York City” is undergoing both a reboot and cast shakeup, and rumors are flying about who is staying, who is going, and who is joining.

On March 23, Variety reported that Bravo will be “rebooting and recasting” the iconic reality series with an all-new version of the original show and a spinoff featuring past stars.

“We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country,” Bravo host Andy Cohen said. “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions.”

A Popular News Anchor is Said to Be in Talks to Join RHONY

RHONY has long been criticized for its lack of diversity. It wasn’t until 2021 that Eboni K. Williams signed on as the franchise’s very first Black cast member. Ahead of season 14, producers are eyeing a Pakistani news anchor to join the cast.

According to Page Six, multiple insiders claim that New York news anchor Hena Doba is in talks with Bravo to join the new RHONY. A source told the outlet that casting directors reached out to Doba, 44, while another noted that producers hope to cast “aspirational” and “more diverse women” that will better reflect the population in the Big Apple.

Doba shared the outlet’s rumor article on her Instagram page with the caption: “Can’t confirm nor deny but hey, I made @pagesix!”

Hena Doba is a Longtime TV Journalist & Lifelong New Yorker

Doba has plenty of experience in front of TV cameras. According to her LinkedIn page, the longtime television journalist is the host of Cheddar news’ “Cheddar Climate – the Fight for Change,” “Search for a Cure – Covid 19,” and the “News Wrap.”

She previously worked as a National Correspondent for CBS News in New York, where she was the anchor of “The National Desk with Hena Doba.” She has won several Associated Press awards for her reporting.

In an interview with Fairfield County Look, Doba revealed that she grew up in Queens.

“I’m first-generation Pakistani,” she revealed. “My parents moved to New York a few months before I was born, not only for a better life, but to ensure that their children had opportunities that they never imagined. Till this day, they believe anything is possible in this country with hard work, grit and discipline.”

She revealed that when deciding on a career, she was “always intrigued with the fast pace of TV news,” but never thought she’d be the face of a news broadcast.

“I never in a million years imagined being in front of the camera,” she admitted. “One – people from my neighborhood didn’t end up on TV and two – one fact I couldn’t escape, is no one looked like me on TV.”

“But then September 11th happened,” she added. “I picked up my camcorder, left my parents’ house and tried to make my way into Manhattan while interviewing New Yorkers along the way. That’s when my career in front of the camera began. Ironically, a few short years later I was the first Pakistani TV anchor in the country.”

