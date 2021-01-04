Will Hilaria Baldwin Join The Real Housewives?

Will there be another apple added to the bunch on next season of The Real Housewives of New York City? It looks like some fans are certainly hoping so!

In a recent Tweet, podcast host and comedian Danny Pellegrino wrote that he’s pining for Hilaria Baldwin to join The Real Housewives. “Let’s get Hilaria Baldwin on #rhobh & in a scene with Dorit ASAP,” Pellegrino wrote. In a follow-up Tweet, he added, “Would also love to see her on #rhony because Lu would definitely take on her accent, call her Hilarita, and then wear something offensive to a lunch where they got drunk off margs.”

Many fans seemed to support the idea. “This would be great,” one user replied. “Lu would make her Eggs Espania! Accent n all. It would be great. Add Dorit into the mix and it would be something to see!!” Another wrote, “RHONY for sure. They would all have an interesting take and know more of the gossip. Invite her along with Bethenny, Dorinda and Jill for a cast trip. That would be interesting.”

Even though this is just a fantasy for some Bravo fans, it isn’t too unrealistic. The Real Housewives of New York could be the right franchise for Baldwin, as she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, do live in Manhattan and have another house in The Hamptons.

Hilaria Baldwin Has Come Under Fire Recently

As of late, Hilaria Baldwin has come under fire after she was accused of faking her Spanish heritage and accent, as well as exaggerating the details of her upbringing. Over the years, Baldwin has given the impression to her followers that she was born in Spain. The New York Times has since confirmed that Baldwin was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and went by the name “Hillary” until 2009. However, Baldwin told The New York Times that she has never claimed to be from Spain and that publications have gotten the details wrong.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear,” Baldwin said to The New York Times. “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Will Be Welcoming a New Cast Member This Season

During this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York, there will be a new Housewife onboard named Eboni K. Williams. Williams announced that she would be appearing on the show in October, telling TMZ, “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

Williams is both an attorney and TV host. According to People, Williams is the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, and has also hosted for Fox Sports and Fox News Channel, among others.

