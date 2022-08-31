Gang Members Charged in Real Housewife’s Home Invasion

More than two dozen accused Georgia gang members have been arrested in connection to a string of brazen home invasion robberies that targeted several celebrities, including “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton, prosecutors announced on August 29. Singer Mariah Carey was also a victim, authorities said. The indictment obtained by Heavy charges 26 suspects.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said several members of the “Drug Rich” gang were indicted on RICO and other charges on August 22. The suspects face more than 200 charges, according to the indictment. Willis said at a press conference, “Today is another great day in Fulton County. Another great day of crime fighting. … We are continuing our mission to target gangs as we believe it is our number one public safety deterrent, crisis, that we are in.”

Willis said the suspects are accused of being part of a “hybrid gang” that includes members of the Gangster Disciples, the Crips and the Bloods and they are based in DeKalb County. But she said their crimes spread into Atlanta and Fulton County. They are charged in connection to 16 incidents dating back to 2018. Willis said the suspects included details about their crimes they are accused of in rap videos and on their social media pages.

“They do not discriminate. But what they did do is target people who show their wealth on social media,” Willis said. “I do have a message for the public: Where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off, unfortunately, these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated, in the way that they target you. It’s because of these great detectives’ work that they were able to show that they were following these individuals and using it to their advantage.”

Marlo Hampton Said She & Her Nephews Narrowly Escaped the Break-In by 4 Men

'Real Housewives of Atlanta's' Marlo Hampton victimized by gang targeting public figures' homes Gang members are suspected of committing more than a dozen Sandy Springs homes. Police made arrests while suspects were trying to break into a home. Subscribe to FOX 5 Atlanta!: bit.ly/3vpFpcm Watch FOX 5 Atlanta Live: fox5atlanta.com/live FOX 5 Atlanta delivers breaking news, live events, investigations, politics, entertainment, business news and local stories from metro… 2022-07-20T22:04:20Z

The home invasion at Hampton’s Sandy Springs home occurred on July 1, 2022. Hampton talked about the incident on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Bravo in August and said while nothing was taken from her home, she and her nephews narrowly escaped from the four armed and masked men.

“It was Michael’s birthday, and we had just got back from Houston. William was sleeping on the couch downstairs. We had just heard a crazy noise. William screamed, and I just knew it was fear,” Hampton told Cohen. “And I looked at the camera and there were four guys with guns, everything… They raced out because I stood up there and I said some words that scared them.”

Prosecutors said in the indictment there are actually five men accused of taking part in the home invasion at Hampton’s home. They have been identified as Kenzel Walker, Quintavious Hayes, Malachi Davis, Acree MAlicek and Jeremiah Jackson.

On Instagram in July, Hampton wrote, “The past 3-weeks have been a roller coaster. I’ve been experiencing so many emotions after my safe space, my home was broken into by 4 armed men! After alerting my family, close friends, and my RHOA cast mates it was important for me to let the Sandy Springs police do their job.”

Hampton added, “Talking to the police after my break-in, I learned that there was an on-going active investigation into home invasions and armed robberies targeting high profile people across Atlanta. I had heard of just a very few recent home robbery, but I didn’t know the extent of it all! I wanted these people caught!! They have caught some, but there are still more out there that are involved! There is so much more, but for now, what’s most important is that my nephews and I are alive.”

Alleged gang members indicted after crimes against Atlanta celebrities, Fulton DA says Fani Willis, Fulton County's DA, said on Monday that the gang targeted and tracked those who flaunt their wealth on social media. The office said on that the gang targeted and tracked those who flaunt their wealth on social media. Many were celebrities, including: Calvin Ridley, wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons Brad Guzan, goalkeeper… 2022-08-29T17:41:38Z

Willis talked about Hampton when asked about how investigations believe the suspects used the victims’ social media posts to target them.

“I have a very good an example of that. Marlo Hampton is a star on Atlanta housewives. That’s a show that’s in Atlanta and I like it, so I watch it. And I’m a fan of hers. One of the things she does though, is at one point she has the news media in her home and during that interview she shows you how to enter the house, where things are within her closet. She then becomes a victim. That’s not wise to do. You should be able to show you worked hard, you have some success, people are interested in you, you should be able to show that. But it’s not a wise thing to do. Because now what they are doing is they’re looking on social media and they are seeing, ‘Are there things here we’d like to get?'”

She added, “One of the things the investigators realized is they are immediately going to closets, they are immediately going to bedrooms. They know where these high-end items are. And they are seeking to get them.” Willis said the suspects are becoming more sophisticated, but the investigators are also able to track them as they are tracking victims.

Hampton shared a similar warning to other celebrities and social media influencers on her Instagram:

Now, I want women in the entertainment industry to be informed, because we are targets. We have to be careful and think hard when sharing where we are and our possessions, on social media !! Also, take time to have a safety inspection done on your home with your local police department (like I did) — Here are just a few of my takeaways from the Officers: —always make sure your alarm system is up-to-date, and on;

— get flood lights,

— leave music on when you’re not home,

— get active with your HOA and Neighboorhood watch,

— purchase & install the StrikeMaster II Pro,

— have cameras installed around the entire perimeter of your home,

— get a metal door or frame

— keep a charged prepaid phone in an accessible place for emergencies in case your phone lines are cut

Other Victims of the Gang Include an Atlanta Falcons Star & Future’s Baby Mama

Police arrest alleged gang members tied to home invasions involving celebrities across metro Atlanta Police have solved a string of violent home invasions targeting celebrities across metro Atlanta. Read the full story at bit.ly/3yMOGO0 Sign up to our daily newsletter: membercenter.wsbtv.com/newsletters SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/user/channel2actionnews? app=desktop&sub_confirmation=1 ABOUT WSB-TV CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS: WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News is your home for breaking news, live video, traffic, weather and your guide to… 2022-07-19T22:53:11Z

The other celebrity victims include Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United FC and U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team goalkeeper Brad Guzan and Brittni Mealy, a social media influencer and the mother of rapper Future’s child.

“All very well-known celebrities who have decided to take residence right here in metro Atlanta because this is a great place to live. And we cannot tolerate this. But don’t be fooled. This indictment also covers other individuals who were not as famous but who also had their wealth on social media. Lots of social media influencers,” Willis said at the press conference announcing the arrests.

She added, “Thank God we don’t have a murder but we have a kidnapping, we have armed robberies, we have shootings and we have home invasions. Very violent crimes, things that cannot be allowed in our county and all done at the hands of gangs.”

The Fulton County DA added, “Crime and criminals have no boundaries and they found their way into my county. … If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong. And you are going to suffer consequences. And today is the start of some of those consequences.”